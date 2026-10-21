Quảng Trị advances digital transformation to preserve cultural heritage

QUẢNG TRỊ – Quảng Trị is developing criteria and standards for encoding cultural heritage as part of a provincial digital transformation project for culture, sports and tourism for 2026-2035, with a vision to 2045.

The initiative was discussed at a recent workshop themed 'Heritage Science – Cultural DNA Criteria and Heritage Encoding Standards'. The project reflects the broader push under Politburo Resolution No. 57-NQ/TW dated December 22, 2024,9 to accelerate science and technology development, innovation and national digital transformation.

The proposed framework covers heritage encoding criteria, a 35-cell classification matrix and standards for mapping heritage data to the CIDOC Conceptual Reference Model (CIDOC-CRM). It also addresses scientific methods for reconstructing historical spaces, events and figures, transcription standards for ethnic minority languages, and the need for specialised personnel.

Vice Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Hoàng Xuân Tân said digital transformation should go beyond digitising heritage records to safeguarding cultural and historical values, widening public access and creating lasting benefits for communities and future generations.

The project aims to build an integrated digital platform to improve heritage management, promote local cultural assets and support the sustainable development of Quảng Trị’s culture, sports and tourism sectors. — VNS