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Powering Việt Nam's experience economy

October 20, 2026 - 17:04
From world-class venues to integrated sound, lighting and display systems, infrastructure and technology are key to delivering compelling live experiences. Vietnam Event & Exhibition Week 2026 brings industry players together to explore opportunities and strengthen the foundations of Việt Nam’s growing experience economy.

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