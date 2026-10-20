Powering Việt Nam's experience economy

From world-class venues to integrated sound, lighting and display systems, infrastructure and technology are key to delivering compelling live experiences. Vietnam Event & Exhibition Week 2026 brings industry players together to explore opportunities and strengthen the foundations of Việt Nam’s growing experience economy.
The Vietnam News Agency Publishing House has compiled and published a bilingual Vietnamese–English photo book entitled The Legendary Ho Chi Minh Trail at Sea to mark the 65th anniversary of the opening of this maritime route on October 23.
A wold culinary culture festival took place in Hwaseong city, Gyeonggi province, the Republic of Korea (RoK), on October 18, serving as a bridge for cultural exchange between local residents and foreign communities, with Vietnamese cuisine and culture taking centre stage this year.
From a music club to rural classrooms, traditional music of the Central Highlands is finding new life as musicians pass down their musical heritage to younger generations, teaching them melodies and skills handed down through the ages.
The festival, entitled ‘Connecting Partners, Creating a Future’, offers a business networking space for local and international partners building the development of integrated tourism products from leisure travel, culture, and heritage experiences to meetings, incentives, conferences, and exhibitions (MICE).