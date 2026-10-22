Ninh Bình unveils vibrant cultural week to celebrate national heritage

NINH BÌNH — Ninh Bình Province has announced a comprehensive and ambitious plan to host a series of special cultural and tourism activities to celebrate the nation's cultural identity. Scheduled around National Culture Day (November 24), the festivities aim to honour traditional heritage while positioning the province as a leading cultural hub.

According to Plan No. 357/KH-UBND issued by the Ninh Bình People’s Committee, the upcoming celebrations will seamlessly link with the Great National Unity Festival (November 18) and Việt Nam Cultural Heritage Day (November 23). This integration creates a continuous, province-wide cultural and political chain of events. The core philosophy behind the initiative is inclusivity, ensuring that every local citizen has the opportunity to directly engage in, create, and enjoy cultural activities. By encouraging communities to preserve and enrich their roots, the province hopes to boost the nation's "soft power" and elevate Việt Nam’s cultural profile on the international stage.

A major highlight of the festive week will be a special art performance marking the national unity cultural week, scheduled for November 14 at the Sun Urban City Cultural Park in Hà Nam Ward. Adding an international flair to the lineup, the Phạm Thị Trân Theatre in Hoa Lư Ward will host a unique Jeju Haenyeo cultural performance from South Korea on October 30.

In addition to performing arts, the event will feature the Ninh Bình Outstanding Rural Industrial Products Fair 2026, showcasing local craftsmanship and regional specialties. For history enthusiasts and art lovers, a series of specialised exhibitions will be organised. These include the artistic photography showcase Ninh Bình – The Magnificent Land of Heritage, an exclusive antique display, and educational seminars focused on relic management and training human resources for antique appraisal. Mass mobilisation through book displays, movie screenings, and artistic book modeling will also be deployed to bring culture closer to the public.

Sports enthusiasts can look forward to an energetic lineup of competitive events designed to promote a healthy lifestyle. Key events include the Pickleball Junior Ninh Bình Open 2026, the YIC Phủ Lý Green Race 2026, and the highly anticipated Tràng An Marathon 2026, which expectedly draws thousands of domestic and foreign runners to the scenic heritage routes.

To celebrate this milestone festival, Ninh Bình is turning the event into a major tourism stimulus. Local historical sites, hotels, resorts, and restaurants across the province have pledged to roll out free admission, substantial ticket discounts, and exclusive promotional packages. This cooperative effort aims to give travellers an unforgettable experience, allowing them to fully immerse themselves in the rich history, breathtaking landscapes, and warm hospitality of Ninh Bình. — VNS