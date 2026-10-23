Việt Nam Calligraphy Festival celebrates national cultural heritage

HUẾ CITY – The first Việt Nam Calligraphy Festival opened on October 22 at the Cổ Mật Viên relic site within Huế Imperial Citadel, as part of the Huế Festival 2026.

The event is jointly organised by the Huế Monuments Conservation Centre, the Việt Nam Association of Artisans and Brands, and FTP Exhibition and Communications JSC.

The festival features more than 100 exhibition booths, bringing together calligraphy clubs from across the country, calligraphers, artisans, culture researchers, businesses and representatives of traditional craft villages. Exhibitions, exchanges, discussions and hands-on activities celebrate calligraphy and promote Việt Nam’s cultural values.

Running until October 26, the festival welcomes residents and visitors to explore exhibitions and exchange with artisans. On October 24, students, young people and tourists will be invited to experience traditional calligraphy techniques, including preparing ink, holding brushes and practising basic strokes.

By showcasing both Hán-Nôm and Vietnamese-language calligraphy, the event seeks to preserve and promote a cultural tradition closely associated with the nation’s long-standing respect for learning. It also provides a platform for artisans, researchers and calligraphy clubs to exchange experience, while bringing the art form closer to younger generations.

The festival is expected to become a cultural highlight of the 2026 year-end festivities, helping promote Huế’s heritage, traditional handicrafts and cultural tourism. Calligraphy auctions will also raise funds for heritage preservation or charitable activities.

The programme additionally features an exhibition space for traditional handicrafts and Huế cuisine, showcasing local specialities and creating opportunities to connect cultural promotion with tourism.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Hoàng Việt Trung, Director of the Huế Monuments Conservation Centre, said the event offers meaningful experiences through which calligraphy, handicrafts and traditional cuisine tell stories about Vietnamese culture, people and Huế, contributing to heritage preservation and sustainable tourism development. — VNA/VNS