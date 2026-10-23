Writing contest launched to honour digital pioneers in remote communities

HÀ NỘI — A writing contest highlighting digital transformation in Việt Nam's rural communities has been launched by Giáo Dục và Thời Đại (Education and Times) Newspaper.

The contest, entitled Người Mở Đường Số Nơi Bản Làng (Digital Pioneers in Rural Communities), aims to highlight effective, practical initiatives in information technology, digital transformation, legal dissemination and education, with a priority on particularly disadvantaged communes and villages, former revolutionary bases, border areas and islands.

Editor-in-Chief of the newspaper, Triệu Ngọc Lâm, stressed that the contest would focus not on general achievements or simply introducing policies, programmes and projects, but on real people, concrete actions and initiatives implemented in practice, with verifiable results.

Entries may feature people helping local residents use online public services, cashless payments and electronic identification; teachers applying technology to education, literacy programmes and the preservation of ethnic languages and cultures; and individuals using digital platforms to support production, trace product origins, promote local products, develop community-based tourism, expand markets and increase incomes.

The contest also welcomes stories about individuals and groups finding innovative ways to disseminate and educate people about the law, helping residents access legal aid, prevent online fraud or establish grassroots models to promote information technology adoption.

“We believe that behind changes in community life are often the persistent, quiet efforts of grassroots officials, teachers, respected community members, youth union members, association members, local residents, cooperative members, entrepreneurs and many others. They may not be well-known figures, but their concrete actions make a difference to the communities where they live and work,” Lâm said.

Trần Thanh Đạm, Director of the Department of Vocational Education and Continuing Education under the Ministry of Education and Training, said the contest highlighted an important aspect of the employment and livelihood ecosystem.

In remote and isolated areas, digital skills can help young people access vocational training information, seek jobs, promote local products and connect with markets, he said.

The contest also seeks to recognise and encourage people and practical initiatives that bring knowledge and technology to communities, helping ensure that geographical distance does not limit access to learning opportunities and livelihoods.

It reflects the implementation of the Politburo’s Resolution 57 on on breakthroughs in science, technology, innovation and national digital transformation.

Entries must be written in Vietnamese. Materials in ethnic minority languages must be accompanied by Vietnamese translations or explanations. Each entry must include three to five high-quality photographs with captions, while videos, graphics and other supporting materials may also be submitted.

Submissions will be accepted online from the launch date until November 30. The awards ceremony is scheduled for December.

The prizes include one first prize worth VNĐ30 million (US$1,200), two second prizes of VNĐ15 million each, three third prizes of VNĐ10 million each and 10 consolation prizes of VNĐ5 million each.

In addition, the individuals featured in winning entries will be eligible for a prize worth VNĐ5 million .— VNS