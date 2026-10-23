Meritorious Artist, director of Đất Rừng Phương Nam, dies age 73

HCM CITY — Meritorious Artist Nguyễn Vinh Sơn, director of the hit television series Đất Rừng Phương Nam (South of the South), has passed away at the age of 73.

He died at home on the afternoon of October 22 after a battle with cancer. According to Trinh Hoan, a producer and younger brother of Sơn, he passed away peacefully surrounded by loved ones.

On social media, his family, industry friends, students and fans have expressed their sorrow at the news and honoured his contribution to Việt Nam's cinema.

Born in June 9, 1953 in Huế, Sơn is a renowned director for his meticulously-constructed movies that convey the rich history and culture of Việt Nam, touching the hearts of many Vietnamese.

One of his most successful works early in his career is Tuổi Thơ Dữ Dội (The Fierce Childhood), a film adaptation of the novel of the same name by Phùng Quán in 1988.

It tells the story of young teenagers joining the fight against French colonialism, exploring the themes of childhood under the horrors of war, bravery, sacrifice and friendships.

The film won a Silver Lotus at the 9th Việt Nam Film Festival in 1990, earning Nguyễn Vinh Sơn the award for Best Director.

Sơn’s most famous work is the Đất Rừng Phương Nam television series, an adaptation of the novel by Đoàn Giỏi, which first aired in 1997.

It tells the adventure of a boy named An, who loses his family in a battle and lives in the southwestern region under French colonialism, coming across different people’s lives and suffering during the era.

After nearly three decades, the series is still widely beloved for its depiction of the rivers, forests, rice fields and natural beauty of southwestern Việt Nam, as well as the portrayal of the people of Southern Việt Nam as a kind and compassionate people who help one another through hardship.

Sơn also played an advisory role for the movie adaption of Đất Rừng Phương Nam, directed by Nguyễn Quang Dũng.

Another noteworthy project is the 2008 movie adaptation Trăng Nơi Đáy Giếng (Moon at the Bottom of the Well), a tragic love story about a woman's unwavering devotion to her uncaring husband, touching on the theme of the societal binds against women.

It won the Silver Lotus award for feature film at the 16th Việt Nam Film Festival in 2009 and was also showcased at various international film festivals. — VNS