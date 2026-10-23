Vietnamese, international women foster friendship through cultural exchange

HCM CITY – The HCM City Union of Friendship Organisations (HUFO) and the municipal Women’s Union jointly held a programme titled Women – Beauty and Friendship on October 21 to honour women’s contributions and strengthen ties between Vietnamese and international friends.

The event marked the 96th anniversary of the Việt Nam Women’s Union (October 20, 1930–2026) and the 16th anniversary of Vietnamese Women’s Day (October 20, 2010–2026).

Participants included Indonesian Consul General in HCM City Carolina Tinangon, Philippine Consul General Querobine Deapera Laccay, female diplomats from Thailand and Malaysia, municipal officials, women intellectuals, businesswomen and artists.

Nguyễn Thị Ngọc Xuân, Vice President of the Việt Nam Fatherland Front Committee of HCM City and President of the municipal Women’s Union, said the programme provided a platform for women to share experiences, appreciate cultural differences and foster trust, friendship and cooperation among nations.

She thanked international organisations, the consular corps, and consuls’ spouses for promoting cultural exchanges, humanitarian and educational activities, and initiatives that support women, children, and local communities.

Xuân called for continued cooperation with female diplomats and international organisations to expand exchanges, connect Vietnamese women with counterparts worldwide and promote practical community initiatives.

HUFO President Hà Thanh described women as bridges of understanding who help build lasting ties between individuals and communities. She said women’s knowledge, creativity, and humanitarian values contribute to national development, cultural exchange, and international cooperation.

HUFO, she added, would continue expanding people-to-people exchanges and promoting connections between Vietnamese women and women from other countries to deepen friendship and mutual understanding.

At a talk show entitled Women in Southeast Asia, female foreign diplomats, People’s Artist Kim Xuân and Phan Thị Hồng Xuân, President of the Việt Nam – Southeast Asia Friendship Association in HCM City, shared perspectives on women’s roles in cultural, social and diplomatic engagement.

The programme also featured musical performances, displays of traditional Vietnamese Áo Dài and conical hats, and activities promoting health care and beauty. — VNA/VNS