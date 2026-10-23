Health ministry clarifies proposal to allow individuals under 18 to donate tissues and organs

HÀ NỘI — The Ministry of Health affirmed that the draft amended Law on human tissue and organ donation, removal and transplantation, and body donation does not encourage child donors but create a legal framework safeguarding the best interests of children and creating a foundation for considering suitable donation cases that are not yet regulated in the current laws.

The draft amendment to the law, which was submitted to the National Assembly (NA) for reviewing has attracted the interests of the NA deputies, experts and the general public.

In response to differing views on a proposal to allow underaged persons to register to donate tissues and organs, the Ministry of Health on Friday issued a clarification of the draft regulations.

The Department of Medical Services Administration – the agency leading the drafting process – said the draft law was guided by the overarching principle of safeguarding the best interests of children.

It aims to create more opportunities to save the lives of children with serious illnesses, particularly those requiring tissues or organs of a size or anatomical characteristics that are difficult to obtain from adult donors.

The proposed provision also respects the wishes of people under 18 and their families to donate, including their desire to donate after death so that life can continue through other patients.

For the donors under aged 18, the draft law clarifies the donation after the donors die and be still alive.

The two cases are quite different in nature.

First, when being still alive, the donors under aged 18 are allowed to donate generative tissues such as hematopoietic stem cells to treat for their family members only when no other suitable adult donor was available.

The donors aged from 15 to 18 are allowed to donate for their family members and those under aged 15 are allowed to donate for their biological parents and siblings.

The child donors must be in good health, receive independent counselling, and obtain consent from both the child and their parent or guardian.

The draft law continues to strictly prohibit the removal of kidneys, liver, heart, lungs or any other healthy organs from living people under the age of 18.

Second, after death, the retrieval of tissues or organs may only be considered after the child was declared brain-dead or dead following circulatory arrest by an independent expert council, has registered or expressed a wish to donate before death, and has obtained the consent of their parent or guardian.

People under the age of 18 may register as donors with written consent from their parent or guardian. They may change or withdraw their registration at any time.

Asso.Prof. Dr Nguyễn Lân Hiếu, director of the Hà Nội Medical University Hospital, said that he knew many children in the final stage of heart failure and kidney failure awaiting organ transplants.

Many children do not live long enough to receive a suitable organ, partly because current law does not allow individuals under the age of 18 to register as organ donors posthumously.

Meanwhile, transplanting organs from adults into children presents significant challenges due to discrepancies in the size of the organs and blood vessels, Hiếu said.

According to the doctor, young people, especially children, need providing information suitable with their ages, have rights to express their own opinions and do not burden any pressure.

However, while it is important to listen to children, one should not treat their opinions as absolute, nor should their age and educational background be overlooked.

"Listening to children does not mean burdening them with decisions that exceed their capacity; yet, protecting them does not mean stripping them of their right to speak,” Hiếu said.

“Expanding the pool of organ donors to save children is essential. The humanistic value of such a policy lies not only in the number of children saved, but also in how we uphold the dignity and best interests of each individual child," he said.

Responding to concerns about risks of illegally trading human tissues and organs, including from children, the drafting agency said that the draft law explicitly prohibits the buying and selling, coercion, theft, or brokering of human tissues and organs and also forbids the exploitation of guardianship, alternative care, or adoption arrangements to obtain tissues or organs from children. Those who violate these provisions may face criminal prosecution in accordance with the law.

The tissue and organ transplantation process must be co-ordinated through a national registration system and a fair waiting list.

The identity of living donors must be verified, and they must undergo evaluation by an independent advisory council.

Procedures for determining brain death or circulatory death must be conducted independently and objectively, ensuring the prevention of conflicts of interest and any actions that could falsify the results.

People are encouraged to immediately notify the police or other competent authorities if they encounter any signs of brokerage, buying, or selling of human tissues or organs.

At present, the draft law is undergoing further refinement based on feedback from NA deputies and the public.

The objective is to ensure the legislation is rigorous and humane, providing life-saving opportunities for patients while offering the strongest possible protection for the rights and interests of children.— VNS