Quán Ăn Ngon Restaurant receives two top awards at World Top Gourmet Awards 2026 in Malaysia

HÀ NỘI—Vietnamese Quán Ăn Ngon Restaurant bagged Top Outstanding F&B Brand 2026 at the World Top Gourmet Awards 2026 held in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, earlier this week.

The brand was also honoured with a top 10 Awards—The Most Popular Restaurant.

The 8th World Top Gourmet Awards aimed to recognise brands, organisations and individuals that have contributed to the Food and Beverage Service Industry.

The ceremony also highlighted Quán Ăn Ngon's 21-year journey of preserving and promoting traditional three-region Vietnamese cuisine to international diners.

Phạm Bích Hạnh, general director and CEO of Phúc Hưng Thịnh Co. and Quán Ăn Ngon chain, said earning such double awards at the World Top Gourmet Awards 2006 was a memorable milestone and great motivation for the brand to continue preserving and introducing special values of Vietnamese cuisine to local and foreign diners.

In addition, the event also awarded the title Top Outstanding Entrepreneur Chef to Phạm Sơn Vương, chairman of Việt Nam Chef Association and Sài Gòn Professional Chef Association. He had earned the same title in 2022 and 2024.

He said, “Along with the development of Việt Nam's food and beverage industry, Quán Ăn Ngon has still retained its familiarity and uniqueness. Although having been through various stages of development, Quán Ăn Ngon still preserved traditional Vietnamese cuisine while continually seeking and creating new ways to cook regional dishes, perfectly balanced between traditional values and modern culinary spirit.”

He added that with dedication of the management team, combined with the experience and passion of the chefs, Quán Ăn Ngon has established a resilient brand, helping to share a passion for Vietnamese gastronomy with the world.

“ I believe that Quán Ăn Ngon perfectly deserves the recognition of the World Top Gourmet Awards 2026,” Vương said.

Quán Ăn Ngon, which this year celebrates its 21th anniversary, has received millions of locals and foreign diners. It has served more than 200 street dishes and specialties created from recipes that date back more than 100 years, handed down from generation to generation and developed by professional cuisine artisans.

Last year, Quán Ăn Ngon was named among the top ten at the ASEAN Strong Brands Award honouring brand excellence and service quality. VNS