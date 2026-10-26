A turning point for Việt Nam's concert era

A new generation of concertgoers is willing to pay for high-quality live music. The challenge now is to turn sold-out shows into a sustainable industry through a stronger ecosystem and smarter investment.
The monthly event series is expected to give domestic and international tour operators a regular schedule for developing package tours with fixed departure dates. Digital tourism identification tools and electronic stamps offering cumulative incentives across events are also planned to encourage repeat visits.
The South Korean trio drew tens of thousands of fans to Mỹ Đình Stadium for two nights on October 24 and 25, as part of the group’s BIGBANG 2026–2027 World Tour (XX: COSMOS), marking the 20th anniversary of their debut.