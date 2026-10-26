Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Sci-Tech
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Life & Style

A turning point for Việt Nam's concert era

October 26, 2026 - 18:57
A new generation of concertgoers is willing to pay for high-quality live music. The challenge now is to turn sold-out shows into a sustainable industry through a stronger ecosystem and smarter investment.

see also

More on this story

Life & Style

Quảng Trị to launch monthly cultural, tourism event series

The monthly event series is expected to give domestic and international tour operators a regular schedule for developing package tours with fixed departure dates. Digital tourism identification tools and electronic stamps offering cumulative incentives across events are also planned to encourage repeat visits.

E-paper

Việt Nam Insight
Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
East Sea
nomnom