Buckwheat flower festival opens in Tuyên Quang, celebrating cultural heritage of northern mountains

TUYÊN QUANG — The annual festival celebrating buckwheat flowers, which have become a distinctive feature of the northern mountainous region, has opened in Đồng Văn Commune in the northen province of Tuyên Quang Province, under the theme Echoes of the Rocky Plateau.

The event aims to promote the area's natural beauty and ethnic cultural heritage, boost tourism development and introduce the Đồng Văn Karst Plateau to domestic and international visitors.

Speaking at the opening ceremony on October 25, Vice Chairman of the Tuyên Quang People’s Committee Đỗ Hùng Đức said the theme conveyed a message of resilience, perseverance in the face of hardship, self-reliance and the aspiration of ethnic communities to rise and prosper.

He noted that the festival not only celebrated the beauty of buckwheat flowers but also helped preserve and promote traditional cultural values while fostering tourism development in tandem with heritage conservation.

Đức called on authorities at all levels, sectors and localities to continue preserving and promoting the cultural heritage, natural landscapes and UNESCO Global Geopark status of the Đồng Văn Karst Plateau, while improving the quality of tourism products and services to make them more professional, diverse and reflective of local cultural identity.

He also urged relevant stakeholders to strengthen cooperation among localities, businesses, cooperatives and household businesses, step up tourism promotion on digital platforms, and build a civilised, safe and welcoming tourism environment.

Tourism development, he stressed, should go hand in hand with environmental protection and cultural preservation, while improving local livelihoods and ensuring that communities benefit from tourism activities.

The 12th Buckwheat Flower Festival 2026 features the Lô Lô Ethnic Cultural Day, the Ethnic Cultural Day in Lùng Tám Commune, and displays of products under the One Commune, One Product (OCOP) programme, agricultural produce and other local specialities.

A highlight will be the second Spirit of the Rocks rock music performance, scheduled for October 31 in the UNESCO Global Geopark of the Đồng Văn Karst Plateau, which is expected to attract more visitors to the region.

From October to the end of December, a range of cultural, sporting and tourism activities will continue to take place in communes across the Đồng Văn Karst Plateau.

Visitors will have opportunities to enjoy community-based tourism, cultural performances and folk games, and watch demonstrations of traditional crafts such as linen weaving, indigo dyeing, brocade embroidery, blacksmithing and basketry. They can also sample local cuisine, try making buckwheat cakes and learn about traditional farming practices on rocky terrain.

Tuyên Quang Province had planted around 400 hectares of buckwheat flowers to ensure a vibrant bloom from October through December.

Key viewing spots include stretches along National Highway 4C, Cổng Trời (Heaven’s Gate), the Yên Minh rest stop, Thẩm Mã Pass, Pao’s House, Lũng Cẩm Cultural Village, the Vương Family Mansion historical site, the Đồng Văn Karst Plateau Museum, Lô Lô Chải Village, the Lũng Cú area, the Nho Quế River boat pier and Pả Vi Cultural Village.

More than just a flower of scenic beauty, buckwheat embodies the resilience and determination of people living in the northern highlands. Once an essential crop that helped sustain local communities and alleviate food shortages during difficult times, buckwheat has now become a distinctive tourism symbol, bringing the beauty and identity of the Đồng Văn Karst Plateau closer to domestic and international visitors.

The appeal of the buckwheat flower season lies not only in the carpets of blossoms stretching across rocky mountains but also in the harmony between nature, people and local culture. Visitors can hear the sounds of the Mông khèn echoing through the mountains, enjoy folk songs and dances, admire the vibrant colours of traditional costumes, and experience the simple, sincere way of life of local ethnic communities.

Together, these elements give the rocky plateau its distinctive charm, making every journey not merely an opportunity to admire spectacular scenery but also a chance to explore the region’s rich cultural heritage. — VNS