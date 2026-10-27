Carving a moment of calm

Tourists and locals are discovering the art of traditional woodcarving at Hà Nội’s Temple of Literature, where a hands-on workshop offers a chance to slow down, sharpen their focus and explore Việt Nam’s rich cultural heritage.
A new generation of concertgoers is willing to pay for high-quality live music. The challenge now is to turn sold-out shows into a sustainable industry through a stronger ecosystem and smarter investment.
The monthly event series is expected to give domestic and international tour operators a regular schedule for developing package tours with fixed departure dates. Digital tourism identification tools and electronic stamps offering cumulative incentives across events are also planned to encourage repeat visits.