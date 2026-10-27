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Carving a moment of calm

October 27, 2026 - 16:36
Tourists and locals are discovering the art of traditional woodcarving at Hà Nội’s Temple of Literature, where a hands-on workshop offers a chance to slow down, sharpen their focus and explore Việt Nam’s rich cultural heritage.

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Quảng Trị to launch monthly cultural, tourism event series

The monthly event series is expected to give domestic and international tour operators a regular schedule for developing package tours with fixed departure dates. Digital tourism identification tools and electronic stamps offering cumulative incentives across events are also planned to encourage repeat visits.

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