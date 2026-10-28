Digital technology brings Vietnamese cultural identity to young people

HÀ NỘI — The Bản sắc 2026 (Identity) programme is encouraging young people to use digital technology and artificial intelligence (AI) to explore and promote Vietnamese cultural identity, as part of activities leading up to Vietnamese Culture Day on November 24.

Launched by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism in collaboration with VTC Multimedia Corporation, the programme invites participants to present Vietnamese cultural themes through online content, including vodcasts, images and audio-visual effects.

VTC Deputy General Director Dương Thế Lương said cultural values needed to be presented in engaging ways in the digital space, where people spend much of their time. Modern digital communication offers young people new ways to learn about, share and promote cultural stories from their own perspectives.

This year’s rules allow AI to be used in creating vodcasts and visual content, but the technology is intended to support rather than replace human creativity. The programme also contributes to the broader goal of applying digital technology to preserve and promote cultural values, in keeping with the spirit of Politburo's Resolution No. 57-NQ/TW, issued on December 22, 2024, on science, technology, innovation and digital transformation.

The programme accepted entries and ran online quizzes and public voting from September 15 to October 26, 2026. Judging, final-round voting and result compilation are scheduled for October 27 to November 10, with the closing ceremony and awards presentation expected to take place in November. — VNS