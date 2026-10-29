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Inclusive art festival

October 29, 2026 - 11:38
The Inclusive Theatre and Performing Arts Festival ‘Everybody in Motion’ brings together artists with and without disabilities across various performance forms, opening the door to greater inclusion, creative expression and equal participation in the arts.

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Việt Nam’s tourism sector turns to digital transformation for sustainable growth

The country welcomed more than 17.7 million international visitors in the first nine months of 2026, up 14.5 per cent year-on-year, according to the Việt Nam National Authority of Tourism. Arrivals in September reached 1.77 million, up 16.1 per cent from the same period last year, bringing the sector close to 71 per cent of its annual target of 25 million international visitors.
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Nội Bài aims to transform into dynamic tourism hub

Nội Bài is also home to a system of diverse tourism resources, encompassing culture, history, spirituality, art, ecology, agriculture, and gastronomy – a strong foundation to develop themed tour programmes tailored to the needs of different groups of visitors.

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