Inclusive art festival

The Inclusive Theatre and Performing Arts Festival ‘Everybody in Motion’ brings together artists with and without disabilities across various performance forms, opening the door to greater inclusion, creative expression and equal participation in the arts.
Vietnamese Ambassador to Mexico Nguyễn Văn Hải said the monument is not only a tribute to the late Vietnamese leader but also a symbol of the solidarity and shared values of independence, freedom, peace and justice between the two peoples.
Amid intensifying global competition among destinations, promotional activities must become more focused and in-depth, and stronger partnerships leveraged to raise the profile of Vietnamese tourism internationally.
The country welcomed more than 17.7 million international visitors in the first nine months of 2026, up 14.5 per cent year-on-year, according to the Việt Nam National Authority of Tourism. Arrivals in September reached 1.77 million, up 16.1 per cent from the same period last year, bringing the sector close to 71 per cent of its annual target of 25 million international visitors.
Box Office Vietnam, an independent tracker, puts first-quarter Vietnamese movie revenue at about VNĐ1.08 trillion, down from VNĐ1.108 trillion a year earlier. Through end-September 2026, Vietnamese film revenue was about VNĐ2.91 trillion, versus VNĐ3.852 trillion in the same period of 2025.
The concert will feature 32 teachers performing orchestral works arranged for four pianos. A highlight is an excerpt from Bizet’s Carmen Suite: Toreador Song, arranged by Edmund Parlow and performed by eight musicians.
Nội Bài is also home to a system of diverse tourism resources, encompassing culture, history, spirituality, art, ecology, agriculture, and gastronomy – a strong foundation to develop themed tour programmes tailored to the needs of different groups of visitors.