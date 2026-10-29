Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Sci-Tech
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Life & Style

Naagré blends dance and digital sounds in HCM City performance

October 29, 2026 - 14:18
The dance performance L'Avers et le Revers (The Other Side and the Reverse) by the Naagré collective will be staged in HCM City on October 31, combining digital technology, electronic music and contemporary dance.

 

Naagré artists combine contemporary dance, traditional instruments and electronic music in The Other Side and the Reverse. Photo courtesy of the French Institute in Việt Nam.

HCM CITY — The dance performance L'Avers et le Revers (The Other Side and the Reverse) by the Naagré collective will be staged in HCM City on October 31, combining digital technology, electronic music and contemporary dance.

The work blends West Africa’s traditional Mandingue dance with contemporary dance, jazz and electronic music, alongside live acoustic instrumentation.

Naagré was formed through the meeting of French saxophonist Jean-Michel Pirollet and Burkina Faso percussionist Saïdou 'Baba' Konaté. In the Mooré language, Naagré means fusion.

The performance features five artists: Jean-Michel Pirollet, Patrice Foudon, Patrick Chastel, Karim Konaté and Florine Debord. Inspired by Argentine writer Jorge Luis Borges’s short story The Story of the Warrior and the Captive Maiden, it explores identity and cultural differences through movement, sound and stage imagery.

During the creative process, the artists use digital tools and programming software to develop musical material.

They combine these elements with saxophone, drums and percussion, creating an interplay between electronic sounds and those produced by traditional instruments.

The performance is part of Digital November 2026, an interdisciplinary programme connecting art, science and technology organised by the French Institute in Việt Nam.

It will begin at 8pm at Bến Thành Theatre in Sài Gòn Ward, HCM City.

Debord and Konaté also led three dance workshops in HCM City from October 27 to 29, giving participants an opportunity to explore choreography, rhythm and Mandingue culture. — VNS

see also

More on this story

Life & Style

Inclusive art festival

The Inclusive Theatre and Performing Arts Festival ‘Everybody in Motion’ brings together artists with and without disabilities across various performance forms, opening the door to greater inclusion, creative expression and equal participation in the arts.
Life & Style

Việt Nam’s tourism sector turns to digital transformation for sustainable growth

The country welcomed more than 17.7 million international visitors in the first nine months of 2026, up 14.5 per cent year-on-year, according to the Việt Nam National Authority of Tourism. Arrivals in September reached 1.77 million, up 16.1 per cent from the same period last year, bringing the sector close to 71 per cent of its annual target of 25 million international visitors.
Life & Style

Nội Bài aims to transform into dynamic tourism hub

Nội Bài is also home to a system of diverse tourism resources, encompassing culture, history, spirituality, art, ecology, agriculture, and gastronomy – a strong foundation to develop themed tour programmes tailored to the needs of different groups of visitors.

E-paper

Việt Nam Insight
Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
East Sea
nomnom