Creative Design Festival to feature nearly 100 activities

HÀ NỘI — The Hà Nội Festival of Creative Design 2026 will take place from November 13 to 28, featuring nearly 100 activities across the capital’s cultural, heritage and creative spaces.

Nearly 1,000 artisans and artists will help co-create the festival’s activities, including nearly 100 international artists and overseas Vietnamese.

Events will be concentrated around Hoàn Kiếm Lake, the old quarter, Đồng Xuân – Bắc Qua Market, Hàng Đậu Water Tower and Thống Nhất Park, alongside activities at other venues across the city.

The festival aims to bring heritage and traditional crafts into contemporary life through new products, services and experiences. The creative economy is a central focus, with efforts to turn cultural resources and creative talent into economic value.

Around Hoàn Kiếm Lake, visitors can explore exhibitions, displays, performances and creative experiences. The festival’s creative space on the eastern side of the lake is expected to feature outdoor installations inspired by traditional patterns and materials.

Heritage sites at 24 Lý Thái Tổ, 47 Hàng Dầu, 61 and 45 Tràng Tiền are set to host creative products, craft designs and embroidery displays, while fostering links between artisans and businesses.

Exhibitions, demonstrations, discussions and hands-on activities featuring traditional crafts such as lacquerware, embroidery, silk weaving, woodblock printing, leatherwork and mat weaving will take place in the old quarter, offering the public new ways to engage with traditional cultural values.

Đồng Xuân – Bắc Qua Market will be another festival highlight, hosting exhibitions, art installations, fashion shows and interactive activities that connect art with the traditional commercial space. The market’s iconic architecture will help tell its history and serve as a starting point for day and night experiential tours.

Meanwhile, Thống Nhất Park will become a pilot site for an urban creativity model. Exhibitions, performances, outdoor film screenings, games and community activities are scheduled from November 14 to 28, with some continuing after the festival ends.

A key feature of this year’s festival is its effort to strengthen links between the creative community and the market. Preparations began early in the year, focusing on connecting creators with modern retailers, supporting trade promotion for individuals and household businesses, and bringing creative products to a wider audience.

The festival is expected to bring together more than 200 organisations and showcase thousands of design products. Alongside product displays and sales, the city plans to develop experiential routes and tours linking commercial and service businesses, craft villages and tourism activities.

Beyond offering opportunities to enjoy art, the festival aims to foster partnerships, support product development and open up new business opportunities.

For the first time, the festival will introduce an artist residency programme, alongside collaborative research, co-creation and skills transfer.

International artists will have the opportunity to work directly with Việt Nam’s creative community at heritage-rich venues such as Hàng Đậu Water Tower, Đồng Xuân – Bắc Qua Market and local theatres.

The opening ceremony is scheduled for 7.30pm on November 13 at the eastern site of Hoàn Kiếm Lake to announce the Hà Nội Creative Awards 2026 winners. — VNS