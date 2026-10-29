Việt Nam expands international film cooperation at TIFF 2026

TOKYO — The Việt Nam Film Development Association (VFDA) opened the Việt Nam Film Pavilion yesterday at TIFFCOM, the content market held alongside the 39th Tokyo International Film Festival (TIFF).

Presenting for the second consecutive year at TIFF, the pavilion aims to connect Vietnamese filmmakers with international partners and promote opportunities for film production, distribution and location shooting in Việt Nam.

Ngô Phương Lan, chairwoman of VFDA, said VFDA hopes to ensure that Vietnamese cinema and Việt Nam are represented annually at TIFF and TIFFCOM. To achieve this, the association has actively connected localities, businesses and partners and mobilised resources to sustain its promotional activities.

She said the pavilion is intended not only to promote the country's image, but also to serve as a shared meeting place where Vietnamese filmmakers and producers could present their works, meet partners and explore cooperation opportunities in Tokyo.

VFDA is highlighting three key topics at TIFFCOM this year, including the fifth Đà Nẵng Asian Film Festival (DANAFF), the Production Attraction Index and a collection of filming location images showcasing Quảng Ninh, Đà Nẵng and Hải Phòng.

Promoting filming locations is a major focus. Quảng Ninh offers diverse landscapes, including seascapes, islands, limestone mountains and Hạ Long Bay. Hải Phòng features urban scenery, port areas, islands and coastal landscapes, while Đà Nẵng offers a wide range of settings to accommodate different film genres and production scales.

The participation of local leaders has helped link the promotion of landscapes and destinations with discussions on practical conditions for film production. Meanwhile, DANAFF provides a platform for filmmakers and international partners to maintain professional exchanges and develop cooperation.

The pavilion also provides a platform for Vietnamese producers to introduce new projects and seek access to international markets. One of the projects featured this year is the animated film Lớp Học Mật Ngữ: Cuộc Đua Sao Chổi (The Secret Classroom: Comet Race), presented by producer Lương Minh Hằng and directed by Nguyễn Phi Phi Anh. The project is being co-produced with Dee Dee Studio, with CGV as its strategic distribution partner.

VFDA will also hold a seminar titled Vietnamese Cinema in a Connected Asia: Cultural Identity, Creativity and International Cooperation, bringing together filmmakers, producers and experts from Japan, Việt Nam and other countries.

The seminar will address practical issues in regional cooperation, including how Vietnamese films can preserve their cultural identity while reaching international partners, developing projects, pursuing co-production and accessing overseas markets.

TIFFCOM is the content market of the Tokyo International Film Festival, serving as a business platform for film and television producers, distributors, investors and copyright holders to showcase content, negotiate rights and explore international co-production opportunities.

As one of Asia's major content markets, this year's event features 322 exhibitors and nearly 4,600 participants from 46 countries and territories.

TIFFCOM 2026 runs from October 28 to 30 at the Tokyo Metropolitan Industrial Trade Centre in Japan. — VNS