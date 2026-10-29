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BIGBANG concert generates $29 million for Hà Nội

October 29, 2026 - 14:39
BIGBANG performed at the National Stadium in Mỹ Đình on October 24 and 25, drawing about 90,000 domestic and international fans, the department said.
Two young spectators of BIGBANG concert in Hà Nội on October 24 and 25. Photo thethaovanhoa.com

HÀ NỘI — The two-day concert by South Korean boy band BIGBANG generated an estimated VNĐ750 billion (US$29 million) in tourism revenue for the capital, according to the Hà Nội Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism.

BIGBANG performed at the National Stadium in Mỹ Đình on October 24 and 25, drawing about 90,000 domestic and international fans, the department said.

During the two days, Hà Nội welcomed an estimated 220,000 tourist arrivals, up 15.6 per cent from the previous week. International visitors accounted for around 67,900 arrivals, while total tourism revenue during the event was estimated at VNĐ750 billion.

The influx of fans boosted demand for transport, shopping, dining and accommodation services across the capital.

Flight bookings to Hà Nội on travel platform Trip.com rose by 74 per cent, while searches for trips to the capital on Traveloka increased fourfold. Occupancy rates at some three- to five-star hotels reached between 75 and 100 per cent.

The department said the event helped promote Hà Nội as a safe destination for international visitors, stimulate spending on tourism-related services and enhance the capital's profile through domestic and international media coverage.

It also highlighted the potential for Hà Nội to further leverage the links between culture, entertainment, tourism and the economy by developing more tourism products associated with major events.

Such initiatives could improve visitor experiences, increase tourism-related spending and generate greater economic value from international cultural and entertainment events, the department said. — VNS

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