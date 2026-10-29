Techcombank HCM City International Marathon to be held in December

Marathon

HCM CITY — The ninth Techcombank HCM City International Marathon has been officially launched to promote the role of sports in connecting communities and expand opportunities for participation in physical activity in line with international standards to meet the diverse needs of domestic and international runners.

The tournament is jointly organised by local authories, Sunrise Events Vietnam (SEV) and Techcombank as the Title Sponsor.

As a well-known marathon bearing the city's name, the event has established itself as one of Việt Nam's largest and most influential community sporting events, contributing to the growth of sports tourism, stimulating the local service economy and attracting an increasing number of international visitors to HCM City.

The marathon will take place from December 4 to 6 as part of the sixth HCM City Tourism Week, themed Vibrant HCM City Fest, from December 4 to 12. This year's edition is expected to welcome a record of more than 24,000 domestic and international runners to some of the city's most iconic landmarks.

Beyond the main race day, the event will feature a series of community engagement activities. Among them, the KIDS RUN will take place on December 5, giving children an opportunity to discover the joy of physical activity and develop active habits from an early age.

Nearly a decade of sustained investment and continuous innovation has transformed the marathon into a symbol of active living and the pursuit of excellence. Beyond the race itself, the event has generated lasting socioeconomic value by supporting tourism, promoting HCM City as a destination, and inspiring the shared aspiration for a healthier Việt Nam.

According to the organising committee, the event generated a cumulative economic impact of more than US$25.7 million between 2022 and 2025, reflecting its ability to attract visitors and stimulate spending on accommodation, dining, shopping and other local services.

Nguyễn Nam Nhân, deputy director of the city's Department of Culture and Sports, said: “The Techcombank HCM City International Marathon is an initiative contributing to the implementation of national policies on sports development and public health improvement under Resolution 72-NQ/TW.

"The event continues to encourage more people to participate in regular physical activity and embrace active lifestyles. We highly appreciate the enhancements introduced in the ninth edition, from maintaining internationally technical standards to improving the runner experience and supporting the advancement of marathon performance.”

One of the key highlights of this year's edition is the introduction of a standalone 5km race for the first time, taking place on December 5. This new format creates greater opportunities for families and first-time runners to participate in a major community sporting event.

The Marathon Village will also be upgraded with a more spacious and accessible layout, offering enhanced exhibition and engagement experiences throughout race week.

Another innovation is the introduction of SEV RunConcierge, an AI-powered digital assistant built on the NeuRun platform and launched for the first time. The technology enables runners to access race information and discover destination experiences, connecting their sporting journey with HCM City's tourism offerings and local services.

SEV CEO Anh Võ said: “After eight editions, we remain committed to continuously improving event quality in line with international standards and delivering an increasingly rewarding experience for runners.

"The tournament's enhancements are all designed to strengthen safety, operational quality and the overall participant experience. These improvements provide a foundation for the marathon's sustainable growth, further developing our event delivery capabilities and reinforcing the Techcombank HCM City International Marathon's position on the regional marathon stage.” — VNS