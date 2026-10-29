SABECO named Asia’s Brewer of the Year, putting Việt Nam on the global brewing map

HÀ NỘI — Saigon Beer – Alcohol – Beverage Corporation (SABECO) has won several awards at the 2026 International Beer Challenge (IBC), highlighting the Vietnamese brewer’s production expertise, consistent quality and growing global competitiveness and underscoring the rising profile of Việt Nam’s beer industry worldwide.

The IBC named SABECO Asia’s Brewer of the Year after the firm won seven medals at the challenge. The title is determined by the total number of medals won and cumulative scores across judging rounds.

This year’s competition featured more than 80 categories, with beers from around 40 countries. With SABECO's seven medals, the firm demonstrated its brewing expertise, consistent product quality and the international competitiveness of its diverse portfolio.

The company’s medal-winning brands were Lac Viet Beer, 333 Pilsner, Saigon Lager, 333 Beer, Saigon Special, Saigon Export Premium and Saigon Chill.

The recognition reflects SABECO’s consistent focus on three strategic priorities: developing its workforce, standardising operations and investing in technology.

Recognising people as the foundation of product quality, SABECO has prioritised the development of Vietnamese brewing specialists, or brewmasters, who take ownership of recipes and the technical processes behind each product line.

At the same time, the company continues to invest in brewing technology, modernise production lines and strengthen its technical capabilities to keep pace with changing consumer preferences.

A key milestone in this strategy was the launch of the SABECO Research Centre at the Nguyễn Chí Thanh Brewery in HCM City. The centre serves as a hub for testing new recipes and processes before they are scaled up for commercial production.

For a brewer operating at scale, one of the greatest challenges is maintaining consistent quality, ensuring that every product delivers the same distinctive taste regardless of when or where it is brewed.

To achieve this, SABECO has standardised and implemented stringent technical requirements across all 26 of its breweries, supporting a distribution network of more than 200,000 sales outlets nationwide. This operational discipline helps ensure that consumers across Việt Nam can enjoy products that consistently meet the company’s quality standards.

Commenting on the significance of the awards, Lâm Du An, SABECO’s deputy general director in charge of engineering and production, said: “Winning 25 medals across four international beer competitions, alongside the 2026 Asia Brewer of the Year title presented by the IBC, confirms the quality of SABECO’s beers and the capabilities of Việt Nam’s brewing professionals.

“These achievements are the result of sustained investment, technological advancement, standardised production and rigorous quality control at every stage, from raw materials to finished products. Together, these efforts help us maintain consistent quality and preserve the distinctive flavour of each brand."

“SABECO will continue to strengthen its technical capabilities, develop its workforce and improve product quality to better meet consumer expectations,” An added.

Taking Vietnamese brewing expertise to the world

SABECO’s distinction lies not only in meeting international quality standards, but also in its ability to express Vietnamese identity through iconic brands such as Saigon Beer, 333 Beer and Lac Viet Beer.

This identity is shaped in part by Vietnamese brewmasters who have a deep understanding of local tastes and beer-drinking culture. Their expertise enables SABECO to develop distinctive beers that resonate with domestic consumers while competing in international markets.

Since 2019, SABECO’s beers have received more than 80 international awards. Notable achievements include Lac Viet Beer being named World’s Best Light Lager at the 2024 World Beer Awards in the UK, as well as gold medals for 333 Pilsner and Saigon Chill at the 2025 Brussels Beer Challenge in Belgium.

Highlighting the company’s ambitions for future growth and its commitment to introducing Vietnamese beer to more international consumers, An said: “As Việt Nam seeks to strengthen its position in Southeast Asia, we will continue to invest in quality and innovation, bringing beers that celebrate Vietnamese heritage to consumers both at home and around the world.”

As it consolidates its position in the domestic market, SABECO is also gaining increasing international recognition for the quality and reputation of its beer brands, which are now available in 40 markets worldwide.

From its network of breweries across Việt Nam to consumers around the globe, SABECO’s products reflect the company’s enduring commitment to quality and demonstrate the ability of Vietnamese brewing to meet increasingly demanding international standards.

Through continued investment, innovation and the development of local expertise, SABECO is helping raise the profile of Vietnamese brands and strengthen Việt Nam’s standing in the global brewing industry. — VNS