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HCMC chairman concludes AEF 2026 with development commitments

October 28, 2026 - 19:52
The success of AEF 2026 is especially important considering that 2026 marks the 50th anniversary of the city being renamed after President Hồ Chí Minh, according to its People's Committee.
Nguyễn Văn Được, chairman of HCM City People's Committee, delivers closing remarks for the Autumn Economic Forum 2026. — Photo courtesy of the organiser

HCM CITY — HCM City will draw from the experiences gained in the Autumn Economic Forum 2026 (AEF 2026) to realise its goal of becoming a smart and sustainable megacity.

During a speech to conclude the main activities of AEF 2026 on the evening of October 28, Nguyễn Văn Được, chairman of HCM City People's Committee, expressed his gratitude to the Prime Minister, Deputy Prime Minister and leaders of different agencies.

The close guidance and insightful strategic direction provided by the Government leaders serves as a vital roadmap for HCM City's development.

He also appreciated the continuous support of the World Economic Forum, allowing AEF to become an annual fixture within WEF’s global network for economic dialogue, as well as the international leaders, officials and business representatives for sharing their expertise, innovation models and facilitate intellectual exchange.

The forum brought together 250 Vietnamese and international speakers, over 20 in-depth discussion sessions and dozens of leading technology solutions around the world being showcased.

It has spotlighted important strategic insights and reshaped thinking around new growth poles, core development drivers and means of cooperation, all amid a shifting global economic landscape.

The success of AEF 2026 is especially important considering that 2026 marks the 50th anniversary of the city being renamed after President Hồ Chí Minh, after which the city has gradually become a hub for economy, finance and innovation, and a dynamic growth pole for Việt Nam.

For the next 50 years, the city aims to become a smart, sustainable global megacity – one capable of mobilising resources and integrating more deeply into international economic networks.

To realise this vision, HCM City is moving beyond a reliance on isolated investment projects. It is building a comprehensive ecosystem that strengthens ties between international hubs, major urban centers and global business networks.

It will focus on innovating institutions to pioneer the piloting of breakthrough mechanisms and promote innovation; developing high-quality human resources that meet international standards and capable of mastering technology; and promote global integration and strategic cooperation, strengthen public-private partnerships and attracting international resources.

Drawing from the knowledge exchange in the forum, HCM City will transform the initiatives and connections forged there into concrete cooperation programmes and projects that contribute meaningfully to the creation of new growth drivers. — VNS

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