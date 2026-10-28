AAAP 2026 promotes international cooperation in livestock

HÀ NỘI – The 21st Asian-Australasian Association of Animal Production Societies Congress (AAAP 2026) opened in Hà Nội on October 28 to promote scientific cooperation, technology transfer and sustainable livestock production.

Organised by the Animal Husbandry Association of Việt Nam (AHAV), the congress has attracted scientists, experts, policymakers, businesses and organisations working in livestock production, veterinary medicine, the environment and food processing. More than 1,100 scientific papers have been selected for presentation at the congress running until October 31.

Attracting 1,400 delegates, including 600 international participants from 42 countries and territories, AAAP 2026 focuses on knowledge sharing, updates on scientific and technological advances, and solutions to improve production efficiency, reduce environmental impacts and strengthen the livestock sector's resilience to climate change.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Nguyễn Hoàng Hiệp, Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Environment, said Việt Nam's livestock sector had established a strong position both domestically and internationally, accounting for 27 per cent of the agricultural sector's GDP.

It largely meets domestic demand for essential food products and has begun to expand into export markets. Việt Nam's industrial animal feed, veterinary medicine and veterinary biological products sectors are also among the leading players in ASEAN.

Held every two years since 1980 and rotating among member countries, AAAP serves as a forum for research cooperation, academic exchange and the application of scientific and technological advances in livestock production. Việt Nam hosted the 13th congress in 2008, attracting 1,270 delegates of Việt Nam and 32 countries and territories.

The AHAV chairman said hosting the congress again would provide an opportunity for the country's livestock sector to deepen international integration, keep pace with emerging trends and connect scientific research with practical production, with the aim of achieving greater efficiency, responsibility and sustainability.

Amid growing challenges from climate change, animal diseases, environmental pressures and market competition, the livestock sector faces an urgent need for transformation.

Under the theme 'Sustainable Animal Production', AAAP 2026 focuses on the application of science and technology, policy innovation and solutions to improve production efficiency, strengthen biosecurity, protect the environment and ensure animal welfare.

Nguyễn Xuân Dương, chairman of the Việt Nam Animal Husbandry Association and AAAP 2026, said the event also offers opportunities to advance digital transformation, improve management efficiency, promote green investment and strengthen links among policymakers, scientists, businesses and livestock farmers.

Việt Nam's livestock sector has recorded notable achievements. The country's pig herd ranks sixth globally, while its duck and other waterfowl population is also on the increase. Animal feed production, veterinary medicines and dairy processing are also among the leading sectors in ASEAN.

The scientific programme for AAAP 2026 takes an interdisciplinary approach, covering topics including animal genetics and breeding; nutrition and animal feed; animal physiology and reproduction; animal health; pig, poultry, ruminant and other livestock sciences; livestock products; environment; digital management and smart livestock farming; smallholder livestock production; companion animals and ornamental animals; and animal welfare.

Through discussion sessions, the congress provides a platform for scientists, experts and businesses to share research findings, review technological trends and seek solutions to improve productivity, product quality and resource efficiency.

Stronger links among research institutes, universities, businesses and international organisations are expected to facilitate technology transfer and bring scientific advances into practical production.

Alongside its academic programme, AAAP 2026 also has an exhibition showcasing products and technologies and facilitating business networking at the National Convention Center from October 28 to 30.

The exhibition features more than 40 booths operated by domestic and international businesses, research institutes, universities and organisations. Products and technologies on display include equipment, animal feed, veterinary medicines and technological solutions.

The exhibition gives visitors opportunities to explore new advances, meet experts and suppliers, connect with potential partners, expand cooperation networks and seek business opportunities. VNS