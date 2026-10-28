Phú Thọ promotes investment, trade in Czech Republic

PRAGUE — Phú Thọ Province held a conference to promote investment and trade with Czech businesses in Prague on October 27, seeking partners and cooperation opportunities in industry, agriculture, services and green energy.

Addressing the event, Vietnamese Ambassador to the Czech Republic Dương Hoài Nam said the conference was particularly meaningful as bilateral ties has grown strongly since the two countries upgraded their relationship to a Strategic Partnership in January 2025. This provides a favourable foundation for expanding economic, trade and investment cooperation.

He noted that Phú Thọ, located in Việt Nam’s northern midland and mountainous region, has considerable potential in industry, agriculture, services and tourism. Czech businesses’ strengths in manufacturing, engineering, technology, energy and environmental solutions offer promising opportunities for collaboration. Other potential areas include high-tech agriculture, food processing, tourism and human resources training.

The ambassador also highlighted the Vietnamese community in the Czech Republic as a bridge between the two countries, helping businesses identify partners and access market information.

At the conference, Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Trần Duy Đông addressed Czech investors’ questions about Việt Nam’s investment policies, including land use rights, market access and overseas profit transfers.

Green energy emerged as a key area of interest. Czech company Dalu proposed studying the use of biogas technology to generate electricity from household and agricultural waste.

Đông said Phú Thọ needs to process around 2,000 tonnes of waste daily and has designated sites for waste treatment plants. One enterprise currently processes about 500 tonnes a day to generate electricity. The province is ready to facilitate Dalu’s field surveys and assessment of suitable investment options. Waste-to-energy projects could qualify for land and tax incentives under current regulations, he added.

Nguyễn Mạnh Tùng of the Czech Chamber of Commerce said that Czech businesses are interested in healthcare, technology, artificial intelligence, information security, real estate and factory construction. He also highlighted the role of Vietnamese entrepreneurs in connecting investors with opportunities in Việt Nam.

Meanwhile, Mayor of Nachod Jan Birke proposed closer ties between his city and Phú Thọ’s Việt Trì and called for support for a planned investment project in Việt Trì. He also expressed interest in exploring cooperation between Phú Thọ and the Czech Republic’s Hradec Kralove Region.

The conference provided an opportunity for Phú Thọ to present its investment potential and policies while addressing business concerns and exploring long-term cooperation prospects. — VNA/VNS