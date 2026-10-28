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GRECO 2026 highlighting green technology

October 28, 2026 - 11:32
The 4th Green Growth Products and Services Exhibition Space 2026 (GRECO 2026) in HCM City features tech solutions in fields such as AI and robotics. GRECO 2026 serves as a direct networking space to connect the businesses with experts, scientists, investors, research institutes and universities.

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