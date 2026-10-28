GRECO 2026 highlighting green technology

The 4th Green Growth Products and Services Exhibition Space 2026 (GRECO 2026) in HCM City features tech solutions in fields such as AI and robotics. GRECO 2026 serves as a direct networking space to connect the businesses with experts, scientists, investors, research institutes and universities.
Under the agreement, the two sides aim to develop the technological capabilities and infrastructure needed to advance unmanned systems in Việt Nam, while enabling domestic businesses to participate more deeply in global supply chains for emerging technologies.
At the Autumn Economic Forum 2026 in HCM City, Prime Minister Lê Minh Hưng has urged international companies to go beyond investment and manufacturing to help Việt Nam develop its R&D capabilities, advance strategic technologies and move up global value chains.
The reduction is aimed to comply with legal regulations concerning the mechanisms and timelines for adjusting average retail electricity prices, with the goal of supporting citizens and businesses and ensuring social welfare.
The programme, which aims to develop one million hectares of high-quality, low-emission rice cultivation linked to green growth in the Mekong Delta by 2030, is creating opportunities to shift the industry’s focus from output volume towards quality, efficiency and environmental value.
HCM City is looking to strengthen its economic competitiveness by developing new growth drivers, improving workforce capabilities and enhancing international cooperation amid the rapid transformation of global value chains and the growing influence of artificial intelligence (AI).