Fitch upgrades Techcombank’s rating, boosting global market position

HÀ NỘI — Fitch Ratings has upgraded Techcombank’s Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to BB from BB-, with a stable outlook, while raising its Viability Rating (VR) to bb from bb-.

The upgrades reflect improvements in the bank’s asset quality, business profile and risk management, according to Fitch, highlighting its ability to maintain sound credit standards and manage risks amid market volatility.

Fitch said it had raised its assessment of Techcombank’s asset quality to bb from bb-, citing the bank’s sustained credit resilience. It also upgraded the bank’s business profile assessment to bb from bb-, recognising its expanding operations and increasingly diversified business model.

Techcombank said the ratings upgrade reflected its focus on growth alongside asset quality, prudent risk management and diversification of its customer base and revenue streams.

Fitch also recognised Techcombank’s strong funding and liquidity position. Its current account and savings account (CASA) ratio, among the highest in the banking sector, gives the bank a competitive advantage in funding costs and supports profitability.

The bank’s Tier 1 capital ratio stood at 14.1 per cent in the third quarter of 2026, providing a buffer against economic volatility while supporting investment in digital transformation and business expansion.

Revenue diversification has also strengthened, with financial services, wealth management, transaction banking and capital markets contributing to the bank’s business performance.

The ratings upgrade could help Techcombank strengthen its standing among international investors and broaden access to overseas funding sources. Credit ratings are an important consideration for global financial institutions when assessing investment and partnership opportunities.

The higher ratings could also support the bank’s efforts to diversify its funding structure and facilitate future transactions in international capital markets, while reinforcing confidence among shareholders, customers and business partners.

The upgrade comes as Việt Nam faces growing financing needs for infrastructure development, economic transformation and business expansion. Techcombank said its capital strength, liquidity and risk management capabilities would help it support customers and contribute to the country’s longer-term growth.

Techcombank reported pre-tax profit of nearly VNĐ22.8 trillion (US$906 million) in the first nine months of 2026, supported by credit growth, a high CASA ratio and sustained growth in service income.

The bank also maintained asset quality within safe levels and kept its cost-to-income ratio among the lowest in the market, while continuing to provide financing to businesses and individuals.

The Fitch upgrade to BB reflects improvements in Techcombank’s credit profile and financial resilience, potentially strengthening its capacity to pursue sustainable growth in the years ahead. — VNS