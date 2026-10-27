Central Retail breaks ground on GO! Rạch Giá shopping centre

AN GIANG — Central Retail Việt Nam broke ground on the GO! Rạch Giá shopping centre on October 27 in An Giang Province, lifting its retail network to 47 in Việt Nam.

The new outlet, scheduled to open by the end of 2027, will cover more than 16,000sq.m and include a GO! hypermarket, restaurants, entertainment facilities, convenience stores and fashion outlets.

The hypermarket and its supporting facilities will occupy more than 5,000sq.m and offer over 40,000 essential products.

Nguyễn Thanh Phong, standing vice chairman of the An Giang Provincial People's Committee, said the project would support the province's socio-economic development by modernising retail and distribution services and expanding markets for local products.

He said the province would continue to improve its investment environment and facilitate projects that align with its development plans.

Olivier Langlet, general director of Central Retail Việt Nam, highlighted opportunities to work with local businesses, cooperatives and farmers to bring An Giang's agricultural and seafood products, regional specialities and products under the One Commune One Product (OCOP) programme to a wider consumer market.

The company aims to expand the distribution of local products through GO! Rạch Giá and its nationwide retail network, supporting its strategy 'For a Prosperous Việt Nam', which focuses on promoting Vietnamese products, improving food quality and developing sustainable retail.

Once operational, the centre is expected to create direct and indirect jobs and provide more market access for local businesses.

Central Retail entered the Vietnamese market in 2012. It now operates more than 300 stores and shopping centres across 26 provinces and cities, with a total retail area of over 1.3 million square metres and about 13,500 employees. — BIZHUB