GRECO 2026 showcases green growth and technology solutions

HCM CITY — The 11,000-square-metre HCM City Green Growth Products and Services Exhibition Space 2026 (GRECO 2026) in HCM City’s Nguyễn Huệ Walking Street offers visitors a public exhibition presenting the City’s leading green-growth products, services and business models.

Opened on October 26, the exhibition, held for the fourth time this year, is part of the Autumn Economic Forum 2026 (AEF 2026), serving as a direct networking space to connect the business community with experts, scientists, investors, research institutes and universities.

It features booths from 90 businesses and organisations around the world across four exhibition zones, showcasing many notable technological solutions in fields such as artificial intelligence, semiconductors, the low-altitude economy, automation, robotics, 3D printing and new materials.

Also among them are environmentally friendly products, services and operating models, aimed at sustainable development, helping optimise urban management, reduce environmental impact and improve local residents’ quality of life.

Domestic and international exhibitors include Việt Nam National University-HCM City (VNU-HCM), the Agricultural High-Tech Park of HCM City's management board, Research laboratories of Saigon Hi-tech Park, along with PetroVietnam Gas Joint Stock Corporation, Korean National IT Industry Promotion Agency and Xiaomi Vietnam.

A highlight of the event is a 600-square-metre space for robot demonstrations and experiences in the AI and robotics exhibition area, organised by AICAP JSC, the China Robotics Industry Development Alliance and partners.

It brought together representatives of more than 30 leading Chinese enterprises and research institutes in robotics and artificial intelligence.

Visitors can look at robots with different designs and functions, including humanoid dancing robots and robots that perform tasks such as making coffee, playing chinese chess or cleaning.

On its first morning open to the public on October 26, many visitors arrived to discover the city’s latest tech solutions.

Nguyễn Thị Trâm, sales manager of Protech International Vina JSC, said she visited the event to learn more about new technologies and trends, including green technology and Artifact Intelligence.

She noted that by keeping up to date with such developments, she could bring the information back to her company and apply suitable solutions.

​Nguyễn Lộc Hà, permanent vice chairman of the HCM City People's Committee, said during the opening ceremony in the afternoon that GRECO serves as an integrated platform and a catalyst for economic transformation.

It enables businesses to access advanced technologies and adopt sustainable production practices, while raising public awareness and helping foster a vibrant market for green products and sustainable consumption in the city.

Dr Trịnh Quang Việt, Institute of Applied Artificial Intelligence of VNU-HCM Innovation Hub, said VNU-HCM’s booths feature seven solutions serving the country’s strategic technologies, from digital technology to semiconductors to biomedical technology.

He believed that an event like this carries great strategic significance for the city, particularly in showcasing its potential in many fields. From that perspective, international friends can see the city not only as one of culture and tourism, but also as a highly dynamic one in technology, strategy, science and economy, he added.

GRECO 2026 is organised by HCM City Investment and Trade Promotion Centre (ITPC), in coordination with the Centre for the Fourth Industrial Revolution in HCM City (HCMC C4IR), the Department of Culture and Sports of HCM City, and other relevant agencies and organisations.

It is open to the public on October 26 - 29 from 10am to 10pm and is expected to attract 100,000 visitors. — VNS