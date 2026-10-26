Việt Nam, Poland to turn strategic partnership into business opportunities

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam and Poland are seeking to deepen economic cooperation and expand bilateral trade towards US$6 billion, with pharmaceuticals, defence, space technology and other high-tech industries identified as promising areas for investment.

These priorities were discussed at the Việt Nam–Poland Business Roundtable on Monday, attended by Prime Minister Lê Minh Hưng and his Polish counterpart Donald Tusk.

The meeting followed the two countries' announcement that they had upgraded bilateral relations to a Strategic Partnership, a move Hưng said reflected deep political trust, a shared vision and a determination to advance their longstanding friendship.

He expected the new framework to be translated into practical initiatives, programmes and projects in trade, investment and economic cooperation that would deliver long-term value for both countries.

Economic, trade and investment cooperation is an important pillar of bilateral relations, Hưng said.

Poland is Việt Nam's largest trading partner in Central and Eastern Europe, with trade turnover in the first nine months of 2026 approaching $3.5 billion, an increase of 19 per cent year on year.

With Poland occupying an important position in Central and Eastern Europe and Việt Nam serving as a gateway to Southeast Asia, the two countries have scope to connect markets, strengthen production links, develop supply chains and expand investment, he said.

Poland has strengths in pharmaceuticals, healthcare, defence, renewable energy, digital transformation, smart agriculture, railways, shipbuilding and environmental technologies. Việt Nam, meanwhile, offers processing capabilities, a seaport network, an abundant workforce and a network of 18 free trade agreements with more than 60 partners.

If the two sides connect effectively, they can build more competitive and efficient production, supply and product distribution chains, Hưng said, adding that the shared target of raising bilateral trade to $6 billion is achievable if governments and businesses work together.

He called on Polish businesses to explore investment opportunities in Việt Nam, particularly in sectors aligned with the country's sustainable development priorities. Cooperation should be linked to technology transfer, sustainable development and the creation of higher-value economic activities.

PM Hưng also urged the two sides to review and remove obstacles involving institutional frameworks, policies, investment procedures, immigration, customs, standards and technical regulations. He called for stronger dialogue between businesses and relevant Government agencies, including through the annual Vietnam Business Forum, which brings together business organisations and enterprises from Europe and other regions.

He also encouraged businesses to strengthen partnerships, assume greater social responsibility and adopt sustainable business practices. Polish companies were urged to facilitate Vietnamese firms' participation in production and supply chains, train and employ local workers, and pursue long-term investment using modern, environmentally friendly technologies.

The Vietnamese Government will continue to support businesses and investors and create favourable conditions for stable, effective and sustainable cooperation, Hưng said.

Poland targets pharmaceuticals, defence and high technology

Tusk described the roundtable as an important opportunity to discuss concrete projects, investment opportunities and long-term business partnerships. He called Việt Nam one of Asia's most dynamic economies and an important link in global supply chains.

Việt Nam had made impressive economic progress in recent decades and emerged as a major export centre, he said. The country was now seeking to develop a modern technology base, invest in innovation and increase the share of higher value-added products in its economy.

Although bilateral trade and investment have achieved important results, Tusk said the composition of trade remains uneven and reciprocal investment is still below the potential of the two economies. Both sides need to diversify trade, develop new export opportunities and improve conditions for investors, with the EU–Vietnam Free Trade Agreement, which took effect in 2020, providing a framework for closer economic ties.

Tusk highlighted pharmaceuticals and healthcare, defence and dual-use technologies, the space industry and other high-tech sectors as areas with significant potential.

Polish investment could support the development of Việt Nam's pharmaceutical industry through further investment, research, manufacturing and exports of medicines and medical products to other markets in the region. Such projects could create jobs, strengthen domestic industry and improve access to modern technologies, he said.

In defence and dual-use technologies, Polish companies offer advanced unmanned aerial vehicle systems, communications technology, electronics, optoelectronics and security solutions. Some of these technologies also have civilian applications in transport and the protection of critical infrastructure.

Poland is also developing capabilities in satellite technologies, electronics, optical systems, advanced software and data analytics, with its companies and research institutes participating in European space projects. Việt Nam is likewise investing in its own satellite and space technology capabilities.

Tusk said the countries could cooperate in Earth observation, satellite data analytics and applications in agriculture, water management, environmental protection and infrastructure management, particularly by combining space technologies with artificial intelligence.

He encouraged businesses to move beyond supplying technology to one another and jointly develop new products, strengthen technological capabilities and commercialise solutions in international markets.

The roundtable also featured presentations and discussions by officials and businesses from both countries on cooperation and investment prospects in aviation, pharmaceuticals, defence and the space industry.

The Polish PM expressed hope that future business forums would lead to new investments, joint industrial projects, commercial contracts and technologies developed by Polish and Vietnamese companies. — BIZHUB/VNS