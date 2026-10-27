Eco Expo Asia 2026 brings a chance to access international market for Vietnamese green businesses

HONG KONG — Vietnamese businesses participate in the International Exhibition on Environmental Protection and Green Technology – Eco Expo Asia 2026 – in Hong Kong.

The 21st Expo, which takes place from October 26 to 29, offers an opportunity to foster business connections and is a venue for Vietnamese businesses to promote environmental technology products and solutions to the international market.

Organised by the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) in collaboration with Messe Frankfurt (HK) Ltd., and supported by the Environment and Ecology Bureau of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government, Eco Expo Asia 2026 stands as Asia’s premier trade event dedicated to environmental protection, green technology, and sustainable development.

Under the theme "Connecting the World for a Sustainable Future", the exhibition focuses on four key areas: green energy, green cities, cutting-edge technology, and waste-to-resource solutions.

The event brings together over 340 exhibitors from 15 countries and territories, including first-time participants from Việt Nam, Indonesia, Laos, the Philippines, Thailand, and Singapore.

Notably, the ASEAN Pavilion showcased 12 technologies centered on four key themes – energy, technology, green cities, and waste management – featuring a wide array of eco-friendly products and solutions.

The Vietnamese enterprises join the ASEAN Pavilion to exhibit their products, including wastewater treatment technologies, products recycled from plastic and aluminum, and technologies for processing organic agricultural produce – all of which are solutions that contribute to the advancement of a green, circular, and sustainable economy.

At the expo, Đoàn Trường Giang, deputy director of the Agricultural Trade Promotion Centre, met representatives from the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government and Messe Frankfurt Ltd to discuss coordination, information sharing, and trade promotion for Vietnamese environmental technology products, equipment, green solutions, and services within the international market, with a particular emphasis on Hong Kong.

Participating in the expo is expected to create further opportunities for Vietnamese businesses to access advanced environmental technologies, expand distribution channels, and boost the export of green products. VNS