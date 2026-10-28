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Thung Nham: A haven for birds

October 28, 2026 - 11:07
Nestled among limestone mountains and tranquil waterways in Ninh Bình, Thung Nham Bird Park is home to thousands of birds and dozens of species, including rare ones. A visit offers a glimpse of nature at its most peaceful, where birds take flight at dawn and return to their nests at sunset.

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After more than an hour's drive, I reached the farm and joined a large group of visitors. We were warmly welcome by the host and many neighbours with cups of herbal tea, kept warm in a rustic bamboo tube, and served with fresh fruits.
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HCMC International Travel Expo

HCMC International Tourism Expo - Blurb: The three-day International Travel Expo HCM City (ITE HCMC 2026) features hundreds of booths from over 500 exhibitors and tourism brands, offering visitors the latest tourism trends and serving as a platform to connect and promote the sector.
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Choản Thèn, a village above the clouds

Above 2,000m on the slopes of the Nhìu Cồ San mountain range, Choản Thèn is a Hà Nhì village that is over 300 years old, known for its sea of clouds, terraced fields and traditional earthen houses.

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