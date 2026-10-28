Thung Nham: A haven for birds

Nestled among limestone mountains and tranquil waterways in Ninh Bình, Thung Nham Bird Park is home to thousands of birds and dozens of species, including rare ones. A visit offers a glimpse of nature at its most peaceful, where birds take flight at dawn and return to their nests at sunset.
Located between the Hoàng Liên Sơn mountain range and Hàm Rồng Mountain, Muong Hoa Valley is known for its terraced rice fields, distinctive mountain landscape and cultural heritage of local ethnic communities.
After more than an hour's drive, I reached the farm and joined a large group of visitors. We were warmly welcome by the host and many neighbours with cups of herbal tea, kept warm in a rustic bamboo tube, and served with fresh fruits.
HCMC International Tourism Expo - Blurb: The three-day International Travel Expo HCM City (ITE HCMC 2026) features hundreds of booths from over 500 exhibitors and tourism brands, offering visitors the latest tourism trends and serving as a platform to connect and promote the sector.
Located in Thanh Hóa Province's coastal tourism corridor, Hải Tiến covers Hoằng Tiến and Hoằng Thanh communes. The area has a long coastline, rivers and an estuary ecosystem, offering favourable conditions for nature-based tourism.