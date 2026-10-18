HCM City promotes tourism through immersive experiences

HCM CITY — The HCM City Department of Tourism has launched a tourism communications and promotion programme under the theme "HCM City – Vibrant Experiences", linking destination branding with a diverse range of tourism products, services and experiences.

The programme focuses on several key initiatives, including standardising the city’s brand identity and developing five key tourism product lines; using digital platforms to support visitors throughout their journeys; connecting destinations through the "HCM City Check-in Journey – 360 Degrees of Vibrancy" programme; organising hands-on activities with communications ambassadors; and presenting the HCM City Vibrant Award 2026.

These initiatives aim to revamp the city's approach to destination branding and promotion, creating a consistent, distinctive and competitive image. They will also highlight the diversity of localities, products and experiences, enhancing the city's appeal to visitors.

The department stressed that the credibility of tourism promotion begins with the actual quality of destinations. Every promotional message must be backed by high-quality products, services and attentive hospitality, while each positive visitor experience helps strengthen the city’s tourism brand.

The initiatives are also intended to enrich visitor experiences, encourage greater spending, increase tourism revenue and help develop tourism into a high-value-added economic sector that makes an increasingly significant contribution to the city’s growth.

Director of the HCM City Department of Tourism Phạm Huy Bình said innovation in tourism promotion must go hand in hand with improvements in tourism quality, with visitor satisfaction and trust serving as key measures of success.

The city’s tourism sector therefore expects businesses, destination management organisations and partners to contribute by offering high-quality products, practical promotions, transparent information and attentive services.

Media organisations, communications ambassadors and content creators are also encouraged to continue showcasing the city’s distinctive attractions through accurate information, engaging stories and useful guidance for visitors.

In the first nine months of 2026, HCM City welcomed more than 8.5 million international visitors and nearly 40 million domestic tourists, generating total tourism revenue of more than VNĐ280 trillion.

Building on these results, the city’s tourism sector is working towards its 2026 targets of welcoming 11 million international visitors and 50 million domestic tourists, while generating VNĐ330 trillion in tourism revenue.

Achieving these goals is expected to contribute to the city’s ambition of recording double-digit economic growth. — VNS