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HCMC International Travel Expo

August 30, 2026 - 16:28
HCMC International Tourism Expo - Blurb: The three-day International Travel Expo HCM City (ITE HCMC 2026) features hundreds of booths from over 500 exhibitors and tourism brands, offering visitors the latest tourism trends and serving as a platform to connect and promote the sector.

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