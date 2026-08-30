HCMC International Travel Expo

HCMC International Tourism Expo - Blurb: The three-day International Travel Expo HCM City (ITE HCMC 2026) features hundreds of booths from over 500 exhibitors and tourism brands, offering visitors the latest tourism trends and serving as a platform to connect and promote the sector.
Each time we return, the road offers something different - a new view, a new story, or simply a quiet moment among the mountains. It is not just a scenic drive, but a journey through history, culture and the everyday life of the northern highlands.
For travellers seeking unspoiled beauty and an authentic glimpse of life along Việt Nam’s northern coast, Thịnh Long Beach offers a refreshing alternative to the country’s more crowded seaside destinations.
The central city’s Culture, Sports and Tourism department has launched a tourism promotion campaign on social networks titled Đà Nẵng Storytellers, with an aim of drawing the participation of Key Opinion Leaders (KOLs) and Key Opinion Consumers (KOCs) to boost tourism through digital platforms.
Nestled among mist-covered mountains in northern Việt Nam, the highland commune has emerged as one of the region’s most intriguing community tourism destinations, drawing travellers in search of both natural beauty and authentic cultural experiences.
As the summer holiday nears, HCM City is rolling out new tourism offerings to wow local and foreign visitors, including a fancy dining and art performance experience, relaxing cruise trip on the Saigon River with folk music and exciting helicopter tours to admire the city from above.