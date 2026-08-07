Khuổi Nhi Waterfall, a treasure within Tuyên Quang’s forest

Thanh Hà

TUYÊN QUANG — "When you visit my Tuyên Quang, I will take you to Khuổi Nhi, one of the most beautiful waterfalls in the Northwest, and also bring you to our large field of pears that you can pick until you are tired."

That was the promise influencer and TikToker Anna Luyến made when we met at a tourism conference.

Sadly, our paths did not cross when I travelled to Tuyên Quang Province last month. But I took her advice and set aside half a day to explore the Na Hang-Lâm Bình ecological lake, a vast reservoir where the Gâm and Năng rivers meet.

It was also home to Khuổi Nhi, a majestic waterfall that offered me not only the best relaxing time of the summer but also a unique experience of a 'fish spa' where hundreds of tiny creatures swim around your feet.

Tucked deep in the forested hills of Thượng Lâm Commune (formerly Lâm Bình District), Khuổi Nhi can only be reached by boat across the wide Na Hang reservoir.

The boat glided gently across the water for nearly an hour between karst cliffs. Sitting quietly, I admired the lush green mountains mirrored in the water while breathing in the cool, fresh air. Closing my eyes, I felt the gentle breeze on my face, and a profound sense of peace washed over me as the stresses of hectic city life melted away.

Surrounded by such breathtaking natural beauty, taking photographs seemed like the perfect way to preserve those fleeting moments as lasting memories. Each image captured not only the stunning landscape but also my connection with the environment, allowing me to share its beauty with others.

Legend has it that Khuổi Nhi dates back to the story of a young couple who loved each other but couldn’t be together. When they got lost from each other, the lady looked for the young man but struggled to find him. She was so desperate that she turned into a waterfall.

After the boat docked, we took a short jungle trek, a genuine forest walk over roots and rocks, cooled by spray and shade. The 30-minute uphill hike to the waterfall passes a series of cascades, each tumbling into crystal-clear natural pools surrounded by moss, ferns and towering trees.

The water falls down multiple tiers, stretching over 3km from the mountain peak to the lake below. For a long time, its gentle flow has been likened to a fairy's locks of hair by visitors amid the vast wilderness.

Most visitors stop at the first inviting pool, but the more valuable treasures are further up the trail where broad, clear pools sit beneath the steepest drops as the forest closes in. The cascades were also less crowded, and the water was cool and clear.

Remember to bring a swimsuit, because dipping your feet may be one thing, but taking a full plunge is really refreshing. Some people rent a life jacket and a boat to paddle their way around the pool and venture behind the waterfall.

Beyond swimming, people can also picnic beside the water, photograph the tiered cascades and forest, or simply enjoy the cool microclimate on a hot day.

I didn't swim but put my tired legs in the water and let many tiny, playful, nibbling fish do their favourite job: natural fish massage therapy, while listening to the birds, watching the butterflies and searching for langurs somewhere on the towering ancient trees.

After a few peaceful hours in a place that resembled heaven, we got back on the boat to take in other lake highlights, the Cọc Vài rock pillar, Mơ Waterfall and scenic coves.

Watching the sunset on the lake a wonderful experience for me as someone who lives and works among high rising buildings in the city. Sadly, this peaceful break from the hustle and bustle of daily life was far too brief.

My boatman said that the best times to visit Khuổi Nhi and the Na Hang - Lâm Bình Ecological Lake are from around March to May and September to November, when the weather is pleasant, the water clear and boat trips reliable.

My trip, as enjoyable as it was, didn't fall in this timeframe, but what that means is I must come back in the future. — VNS