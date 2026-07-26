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Phú Quốc ranks among the world's top 10 island destinations: Expedia

July 26, 2026 - 08:38
The Vietnamese island ranked ninth in Expedia's 2026 Island Hot List, becoming one of only two Southeast Asian destinations to make the global top 10.
The Kiss Bridge, one of Phú Quốc's newest architectural landmarks and a symbol of romance and tourism.

Phú Quốc has been named one of the world's top 10 island destinations in Expedia's 2026 Island Hot List, ranking ninth and becoming one of only two Southeast Asian islands to make the list.

Compiled using search trends, traveller interest and destination growth potential, the ranking places Phú Quốc alongside globally renowned islands such as St. Lucia, Fiji and Portugal's Porto Santo.

Below are some images of the island's stunning beaches, vibrant culture and natural beauty. — VNS

Hòn Thơm Fishing Village on Phú Quốc Island, which will host the 2027 APEC Economic Leaders' Week, an event expected to further elevate the island's profile as a global destination.
International visitors relax at Bãi Kem Beach, Phú Quốc.
Visitors enjoy Bãi Trường Beach on Phú Quốc Island.
Visitors admire the sunset over Bãi Trường Beach on Phú Quốc Island.
Visitors watch the sunset at Sunset Sanato on Bãi Trường Beach, Phú Quốc.
Visitors enjoy wildlife experiences at Vinpearl Safari Phú Quốc.
International visitors kayak along the Cửa Cạn River on Phú Quốc Island.
The cruise ship Aida Stella, carrying more than 2,100 international visitors, arrives at Phú Quốc on February 14, 2025.
Mũi Ông Đội, a scenic destination on the southern tip of Phú Quốc Island.
A view of the An Thới-Hòn Thơm cable car tourism complex on Phú Quốc Island.
Phú Quốc Island is being developed into a high-quality eco-tourism and marine tourism hub of national and international stature, connected with major economic centres across the region and the world. VNA/VNS Photos
La Festa Phú Quốc, a Mediterranean-inspired luxury resort in southern Phú Quốc.
Visitors watch the Kiss of the Sea multimedia show on Phú Quốc Island.
Visitors enjoy Việt Nam's largest theme park on Phú Quốc Island.
The colourful Sunset Town on the southern coast of Phú Quốc Island.
Visitors explore the Ocean Palace attraction in northern Phú Quốc.
Phú Quốc has been selected to host the 2027 APEC Economic Leaders' Week, further strengthening its position as an emerging international destination.
Phú Quốc has been selected to host the 2027 APEC Economic Leaders' Week, further strengthening its position as an emerging international destination.

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