Phú Quốc ranks among the world's top 10 island destinations: Expedia

Phú Quốc has been named one of the world's top 10 island destinations in Expedia's 2026 Island Hot List, ranking ninth and becoming one of only two Southeast Asian islands to make the list.

Compiled using search trends, traveller interest and destination growth potential, the ranking places Phú Quốc alongside globally renowned islands such as St. Lucia, Fiji and Portugal's Porto Santo.

Below are some images of the island's stunning beaches, vibrant culture and natural beauty. — VNS