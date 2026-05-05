Cô Tô marks milestone with culture and tourism week

QUẢNG NINH — Cô Tô Island is set to host a vibrant week of cultural, sporting and tourism activities from May 6 to 9, as the island district marks the 65th anniversary of late President Hồ Chí Minh’s visit in 1961 while seeking to strengthen its profile on the national tourism map.

The Cô Tô Special Economic Zone has officially launched the 2026 Summer Culture, Sports and Tourism Week, featuring a series of large-scale activities that combine traditional values with a modern touch, aimed at elevating island tourism and creating a distinct identity.

Events will take place in the central area of the special economic zone and at key tourist destinations across the island.

Within the framework of the culture week, a range of activities will be organised, including a photo exhibition showcasing images of Cô Tô and a market introducing OCOP products.

A beach clean-up programme, titled Joining Hands for a Blue Sea, will also be held alongside folk games to encourage community participation. A kite-flying festival under the theme Cô Tô – Soaring with the Blue Sea and a bicycle parade around the island are expected to create a lively and engaging atmosphere for visitors and residents.

The highlight of the week will be the art programme Green Cô Tô – A Symphony of Aspirations, scheduled for the evening of May 8, which is expected to offer a rich artistic experience while connecting tradition with modernity in an engaging way.

Commemorative activities for the 65th anniversary of late President Hồ Chí Minh’s visit to the island (May 9, 1961 – May 9, 2026) will be held, including a national flag-raising ceremony, an incense and flower offering ceremony at the special national historical site and competitions within the education sector.

These activities serve as commemorations while contributing to the development of a Hồ Chí Minh cultural space in this strategically important island region, and promoting the image of the people, the natural environment and local cultural identity.

The 2026 Summer Culture, Sports and Tourism Week is also intended as a concrete step towards making tourism a key economic sector of the special economic zone.

Organisers said activities will be carried out in a coordinated and professional manner, with attention to security and order, traffic safety, environmental hygiene and food safety, alongside efforts to encourage participation from businesses and the wider community.

Community-based initiatives such as beach cleaning and landscape improvement underline a focus on green and sustainable tourism development, an increasingly important factor for island and coastal destinations. — VNS