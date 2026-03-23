VITM 2026 pivots to B2B focus to boost inbound tourism

HÀ NỘI — Travel deals are taking flight at the Việt Nam International Travel Mart (VITM) 2026, but organisers are keeping their eyes on the business lane.

At a press conference on Monday, they confirmed the event will prioritise business-to-business networking to draw more international visitors while still offering experiences and offers for the public.

The annual VITM will run from April 9 to 12 at the International Centre for Exhibition (ICE Hà Nội), 91 Trần Hưng Đạo Street, with a stronger focus on B2B connectivity. It will open to the public from April 10 to 12 under the theme Digital Transformation & Green Growth Elevating Vietnamese Tourism, while April 9 will be reserved for B2B activities.

The Vietnam Tourism Association (VITA), which organises the annual event, said the 2026 edition reflects the sector’s shift towards digitalisation and sustainable development, two pillars seen as key to enhancing competitiveness and adapting to fast-changing global demand.

VITA Chairman Vũ Thế Bình said B2B engagement will be central to this year’s fair, with the aim of increasing inbound tourism.

International travel buyers from Northeast Asia, Southeast Asia and other markets are expected to meet directly with Vietnamese businesses and destinations, many of which can bring large volumes of visitors in a short time.

“In a rapidly evolving global context, Việt Nam’s tourism sector must step up promotion efforts, combining digital marketing with direct engagement,” Bình said, adding that international partners will be invited to experience destinations and services firsthand before introducing them to global travellers.

VITM 2026 is expected to host around 450 booths, drawing more than 600 tourism enterprises, airlines and promotion agencies from Việt Nam and abroad. Participants will include representatives from 15 countries and territories alongside 34 provinces and cities nationwide.

The dedicated B2B programme on April 9 is expected to attract 350–400 buyers, including about 150 international travel firms and 200 Vietnamese operators, creating opportunities for partnerships and deal-making.

For the public, the fair will offer a wide range of discounted travel products and promotional packages alongside destination showcases, new tourism offerings and emerging trends linked to technology and sustainability. Organisers expect around 80,000 visitors.

A series of conferences and seminars will also be held, focusing on digital transformation, green tourism and regional connectivity, as well as destination promotion events for localities such as Gia Lai and Lai Châu and a tourism calendar launch for HCM City.

With its expanded scale and renewed focus, VITM 2026 is expected to serve as both a major tourism marketplace and a platform for industry collaboration, contributing to the sector’s digital transition, green growth and stronger global positioning.

At VITM last year, total revenue from tourism product sales within the framework of the fair exceeded VNĐ180 billion (approximately US$7.1 million). More than 14,500 business meetings and partnership exchanges were held.

The event attracted participation from management agencies, tourism promotion bodies and travel businesses from 56 provinces and cities across Việt Nam as well as 16 countries and territories, with 668 enterprises hosting booths at the fair. VNS