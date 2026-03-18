Việt Nam’s interactive rural travel e‑brochure

HÀ NỘI — Rural Việt Nam is stepping into the digital spotlight as the Tourism Information Centre of the Việt Nam National Tourism Administration releases a multimedia e-brochure designed to engage both domestic and international visitors in a new and interactive way.

The e-brochure offers multi-dimensional experiences, guiding readers through visually rich content that explores every corner of rural life. Each One Commune One Product (OCOP) item and traditional craft village is presented with its own distinct and compelling story.

The release also reflects the Tourism Information Centre’s commitment to digital transformation, in line with Resolution No. 57-NQ/TW of the Politburo, which promotes advances in science, technology, innovation and national digitalisation.

Deputy Director of the Việt Nam National Tourism Administration Phạm Văn Thủy said digital transformation is gradually reshaping the country’s tourism sector into a more professional, modern and efficient industry.

Through this electronic publication, technology becomes a bridge linking tourists’ emotions to immersive experiences. The e-brochure is available in four editions, in both Vietnamese and English, and covers topics such as community and ecotourism, craft-village tourism and organic agricultural co-operatives across Việt Nam’s three regions.

By integrating multimedia elements, the e-brochure delivers a multi-sensory experience that transcends geographical distances. Its voice narration enhances engagement, allowing users to read and listen simultaneously, with authentic ambient audio from featured locations woven throughout.

Optimised for devices ranging from mobile phones to computers, the e-brochure represents both a technological advancement and an invitation to discover the beauty of Việt Nam’s rural areas. — VNS