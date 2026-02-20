Visitor numbers at Hà Nội’s historical sites rise after admission fees waived

HÀ NỘI — Hà Nội has waived entrance fees at 17 key historical and cultural sites during the Lunar New Year (Tết) holiday to promote tourism and showcase the capital’s heritage.

The programme, organised by the city’s Department of Culture and Sports, runs from February 20 to 22, corresponding to the fourth to sixth days of the first lunar month in the Year of the Horse.

During this period, entrance fees are waived at major landmarks and cultural sites managed by the city, including the Thăng Long Imperial Citadel, the Temple of Literature, Ngọc Sơn Temple, Hỏa Lò Prison, and the Cổ Loa Relic Site.

Other participating sites include the Hương Sơn Scenic Area, Hà Nội Museum, Bạch Mã Temple, Kim Ngân Temple, Quán Đế Temple, the Hà Nội Old Quarter Cultural Exchange Centre, Quán Thánh Temple, the Đường Lâm Ancient Village, Thầy Pagoda, and Tây Phương Pagoda. — VNS