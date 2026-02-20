Visitor numbers at Hà Nội’s historical sites rise after admission fees waived

|
|Visitor numbers at Hà Nội’s historical sites rise after admission fees are waived. — VNA/VNS Photo Phạm Kiên
HÀ NỘI — Hà Nội has waived entrance fees at 17 key historical and cultural sites during the Lunar New Year (Tết) holiday to promote tourism and showcase the capital’s heritage.
The programme, organised by the city’s Department of Culture and Sports, runs from February 20 to 22, corresponding to the fourth to sixth days of the first lunar month in the Year of the Horse.
During this period, entrance fees are waived at major landmarks and cultural sites managed by the city, including the Thăng Long Imperial Citadel, the Temple of Literature, Ngọc Sơn Temple, Hỏa Lò Prison, and the Cổ Loa Relic Site.
Other participating sites include the Hương Sơn Scenic Area, Hà Nội Museum, Bạch Mã Temple, Kim Ngân Temple, Quán Đế Temple, the Hà Nội Old Quarter Cultural Exchange Centre, Quán Thánh Temple, the Đường Lâm Ancient Village, Thầy Pagoda, and Tây Phương Pagoda. — VNS
|Crowds of visitors paid their visits and prayed for blessings at Quán Thánh Temple on the morning of the fourth day of Tết. — VNA/VNS Photo Phạm Kiên
|Visiting temples and pagodas at the start of the year to pray for luck and peace is a long-standing tradition of Vietnamese people during Tết.
|Crowds of visitors came to pray for good fortune and peace at Quán Thánh Temple.
|Trấn Quốc Pagoda in the gentle spring weather on the fourth day of Tết.
|Large numbers of visitors offered prayers at Trấn Quốc Pagoda.
|Visitors came to the heritage house at 87 Mã Mây Street.
|Kim Ngân Temple at 42-44 Hàng Bạc Street also attracted visitors.