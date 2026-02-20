Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Sci-Tech
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Travel

Visitor numbers at Hà Nội’s historical sites rise after admission fees waived

February 20, 2026 - 14:11
The programme, organised by the city’s Department of Culture and Sports, runs from February 20 to 22, corresponding to the fourth to sixth days of the first lunar month in the Year of the Horse.
Visitor numbers at Hà Nội’s historical sites rise after admission fees are waived. — VNA/VNS Photo Phạm Kiên

HÀ NỘI — Hà Nội has waived entrance fees at 17 key historical and cultural sites during the Lunar New Year (Tết) holiday to promote tourism and showcase the capital’s heritage.

The programme, organised by the city’s Department of Culture and Sports, runs from February 20 to 22, corresponding to the fourth to sixth days of the first lunar month in the Year of the Horse.

During this period, entrance fees are waived at major landmarks and cultural sites managed by the city, including the Thăng Long Imperial Citadel, the Temple of Literature, Ngọc Sơn Temple, Hỏa Lò Prison, and the Cổ Loa Relic Site.

Other participating sites include the Hương Sơn Scenic Area, Hà Nội Museum, Bạch Mã Temple, Kim Ngân Temple, Quán Đế Temple, the Hà Nội Old Quarter Cultural Exchange Centre, Quán Thánh Temple, the Đường Lâm Ancient Village, Thầy Pagoda, and Tây Phương Pagoda. — VNS

Crowds of visitors paid their visits and prayed for blessings at Quán Thánh Temple on the morning of the fourth day of Tết. — VNA/VNS Photo Phạm Kiên
Visiting temples and pagodas at the start of the year to pray for luck and peace is a long-standing tradition of Vietnamese people during Tết.
Crowds of visitors came to pray for good fortune and peace at Quán Thánh Temple.
Trấn Quốc Pagoda in the gentle spring weather on the fourth day of Tết. 
Large numbers of visitors offered prayers at Trấn Quốc Pagoda. 
Visitors came to the heritage house at 87 Mã Mây Street. 
Kim Ngân Temple at 42-44 Hàng Bạc Street also attracted visitors. 

 

Tet Lunar New Year holiday Hanoi regional capital city Ha Noi

see also

More on this story

Travel

Việt Nam tourism accelerates green transition to power 2026 growth

Looking ahead to 2026, the tourism sector targets about 25 million international arrivals, 150 million domestic holidaymakers and total revenue of around VNĐ1.12 quadrillion (approximately US$43 billion), reflecting its ambition to develop tourism into a spearhead economic sector in line with the Government's goals.
Travel

New Year's adventure awaits: explore Nghệ An in 2026

As the four-day New Year’s holiday approaches, an exhilarating opportunity beckons for adventurers seeking unforgettable journeys and enriching experiences. Nghệ An is alive with excitement, offering everything from spectacular new year celebrations to captivating cultural and natural treasures.
Travel

Cherry blossom season in Đà lạt

This year’s cherry blossom season has arrived early, transforming Đà Lạt into a landscape of vibrant pink. From local residents to travellers from afar, visitors all enjoy the pleasant atmosphere and the splendid flowers all around the area.
Travel

Mù Cang Chải is blooming

With the wild peach flowers (Tớ Dày) in bloom, dotting the mountain peaks with pink, it’s the best time to visit the highlands of Mù Cang Chải in Lào Cai province.
Travel

Climbing history at Hà Nội's Flag Tower

A newly launched tour is offering visitors a rare chance to climb Hà Nội’s iconic Flag Tower, a symbol that has stood at the heart of the capital for more than two centuries. The tower reveals sweeping views, deep historical layers and a powerful sense of national pride, making it a compelling stop for visitors eager to connect with the capital’s past.
Travel

Phình Hồ's tourism ambassador

With millions of views on TikTok, a young Mông man is using social media to promote his hometown, helping boost local tourism and bring clean agricultural products to wider markets.
Travel

Conquering the majestic Pù Luông Peak

With its cascading waterfalls, crystal-clear streams and lush forests teeming with diverse flora and fauna, Pù Luông is increasingly being recognised as a premier trekking destination - an exhilarating blend of adventure, nature and personal growth.

E-paper

Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom