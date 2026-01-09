Đồng Cao Plateau, a paradise for cloud hunters and campers

The Đồng Cao Plateau in Vân Sơn Commune, Bắc Ninh Province, is rapidly becoming a favourite destination for tourists seeking escapades like cloud hunting, camping and enjoying the pristine mountain air against a backdrop of breathtaking scenery.

Situated approximately 150km from Hà Nội and rising over 1,000m above sea level, Đồng Cao is often referred to as a 'miniature Sa Pa'. With its endless rolling hills of lush green grass and rugged, undulating mountains, this location serves as an ideal camping ground for young adventurers. The highlight of many trips is the early morning cloud-hunting experience, which visitors eagerly anticipate.

At dawn, layers of mist entwine the landscape like ocean waves, obscuring and then revealing the green hills as the sun slowly rises over the horizon. The scene transforms dramatically, with vibrant pinks giving way to rich greens and blues as sunlight floods the heights, illuminating the meadows and vast sea of clouds. This striking display captivates all who witness it.

Local resident Nguyễn Xuân Thỏa shares his experience of capturing the moment. To see this breathtaking view, he rises at 3am and embarks on a 20km journey along winding mountainous roads from An Châu Commune to the plateau. After a 30-minute hike to the summit, he finds himself surrounded by nature’s splendour, ready to snap stunning photos of the landscape he loves.

“My friends and I planned to reach the top just in time for sunrise,” he explains, enthusiastically recounting the beauty of the morning light breaking over the clouds.

Đoàn Phương Hoa, a tourist from Lạng Sơn, echoes this sentiment. She shares that her group had to travel overnight to ensure they witnessed the magnificent sea of clouds at dawn.

“It was incredible to see so many people gathered at the summit. Everyone was filled with excitement, capturing photos and enjoying the magical atmosphere,” Hoa said.

To soak up every moment, many young people opt to camp overnight. Nguyễn Minh Tuấn and his friends from Hà Nội decided on this adventurous route, departing at 6am. They stopped for lunch in An Châu and then continued navigating the charming, winding paths leading to Đồng Cao. The road is both narrow and steep, flanked by untouched forests that evoke a sense of adventure and solitude.

As dusk settles in, Tuấn and his companions pitch their tents in a spacious grassy area, enveloped by the soothing sounds of nature - the gentle wind and the soft chirping of insects mingling with the fresh, crisp air.

“We lit a campfire, grilled meat and sat together, sharing stories. The night sky in Đồng Cao was absolutely breathtaking, filled with countless stars, a refreshing contrast to the smog and city lights back home,” Tuấn recalls, reminiscing about the unforgettable experience.

Thân Văn Hiếu, Deputy Director of the Bắc Ninh Provincial Centre for Culture and Tourism Promotion, underscores the abundance of tourism resources in Vân Sơn Commune, particularly the Đồng Cao Plateau.

“Its favourable climate, lush forests, and serene streams attract many visitors. Camping and cloud hunting experiences have become increasingly popular among the youth,” Hiếu said, highlighting the area’s growth as a tourist destination.

To effectively harness this potential, Hiếu believes local authorities should work closely with relevant agencies to craft comprehensive plans aimed at developing tourism infrastructure and services. This development would not only generate income for the local community but also ensure that visitors experience a safe and fulfilling adventure.

In addition to cloud hunting and camping, visitors can delve into the unique customs and traditions of the local population, such as the traditional herbal baths offered by the Dao people. It’s an enriching cultural experience that pairs beautifully with the natural wonders of Đồng Cao.

Travellers should also consider exploring nearby attractions like Khe Rỗ Primary Forest. Just 500m from Đồng Cao, it is renowned for its crystal-clear streams and picturesque rock formations, making it the perfect spot for a brief respite on the way back.

Additionally, don’t miss Khuôn Thần Lake along National Highway 31. This enchanting tourist area features a stunning turquoise lake and an array of recreational activities, from boating to swimming, providing a lovely venue to relax and unwind.

For those seeking spiritual connections, visiting the nearby Ba Tia Waterfall and the Tây Yên Tử spiritual and ecological tourism complex is also recommended.

Ultimately, Đồng Cao is a paradise for those who cherish both nature and local culture. In addition to its remarkable landscapes, you can savour a variety of delicious dishes that showcase authentic countryside flavours, such as succulent lychees, sticky rice with ant eggs, and the beloved Đồng Quan rice cakes.

If you’re looking for a tranquil sanctuary to rejuvenate your spirit, Đồng Cao awaits. It's the perfect escape for a few days of relaxation and adventure after a busy week. VNS