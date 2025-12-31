Politics & Law
Home Travel

Cherry blossom season in Đà lạt

December 31, 2025 - 15:19
This year’s cherry blossom season has arrived early, transforming Đà Lạt into a landscape of vibrant pink. From local residents to travellers from afar, visitors all enjoy the pleasant atmosphere and the splendid flowers all around the area.

see also

More on this story

Travel

Central hub to grow world brand cultural industries   

The central city should develop as a regional leading cultural centre in terms of art creativity, cinema, traditional crafts, events, MICE and heritage on the basis of core zones of the current city’s downtown and beach zone and world heritage site of Hội An ancient town.
Travel

Hưng Yên awaits

Hưng Yên Province is emerging as a top travel destination in north of Việt Nam, offering rich cultural heritage, spiritual sites, traditional craft villages, and scenic river and coastal routes. With growing tourism initiatives and investment opportunities, Hưng Yên is ready to welcome visitors from around the world.
Travel

Hà Nội, provinces work together to attract international tourists

The Hà Nội Tourism Department is organising promotional activities and forging connections with provinces in the southwest and northwest regions to enhance tourism development, unveil new and unique tourist routes and attract visitors - particularly international tourists - toward the end of the year.

