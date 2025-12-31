Cherry blossom season in Đà lạt

This year’s cherry blossom season has arrived early, transforming Đà Lạt into a landscape of vibrant pink. From local residents to travellers from afar, visitors all enjoy the pleasant atmosphere and the splendid flowers all around the area.
The central city should develop as a regional leading cultural centre in terms of art creativity, cinema, traditional crafts, events, MICE and heritage on the basis of core zones of the current city’s downtown and beach zone and world heritage site of Hội An ancient town.
In recent years, developing community tourism in the ethnic minority and mountainous regions of Quảng Ngãi Province has emerged as a strategic initiative. This effort harmonises cultural identity preservation with natural conservation, ultimately enhancing the living standards of local communities.
Hưng Yên Province is emerging as a top travel destination in north of Việt Nam, offering rich cultural heritage, spiritual sites, traditional craft villages, and scenic river and coastal routes. With growing tourism initiatives and investment opportunities, Hưng Yên is ready to welcome visitors from around the world.
The Hà Nội Tourism Department is organising promotional activities and forging connections with provinces in the southwest and northwest regions to enhance tourism development, unveil new and unique tourist routes and attract visitors - particularly international tourists - toward the end of the year.
There is no reason to refuse an offer to visit one of the world best tourism villages so I flocked to Lạng Sơn Province's Quỳnh Sơn Village in early November when not only the local people but also tourists were ready for the best season of the year.