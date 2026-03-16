The allure of Phú Quốc’s timeless architectural DNA

As noted in the journal Sustainability, the true magnetism of modern destinations lies not in a monolithic identity but in a rich tapestry of culture and space. Cities that weave a diverse array of activities, architecture and experiences naturally command an unparalleled edge in tourism. Viewing this through the lens of destination branding, scholar Keith Dinnie emphasises that a city’s image is cultivated through multiple “layers” of symbols, with architecture acting as the cornerstone of a multi-dimensional urban narrative.

In Phú Quốc, this philosophy is unfolding in spectacular fashion, transforming the island from a mere tropical getaway into a vibrant crossroads of human architectural legacy.

Architecture: Phú Quốc’s dialogue with the world

European architecture has long served as the fundamental “DNA” shaping urban landscapes worldwide. From the golden ratios of the Renaissance to the proud elegance of Neoclassicism, these aesthetic principles have set the gold standard globally.

It is the irresistible pull of this timeless cultural DNA that has sparked global phenomena, such as the Bavarian charm of Leavenworth nestled in the US or Korea’s Petite France, a whimsical tribute to The Little Prince.

Following in the footsteps of the world’s elite destinations, Phú Quốc has embraced this design language as a deliberate strategy to “speak” to a global audience. Roman arches and Mediterranean piazzas forge a “visual harmony”, allowing wanderers to “travel across continents” in a matter of footsteps.

Yet, for this dialogue to truly resonate, architecture must transcend mere imitation. It requires the alchemy of transforming classical values into a living, breathing entity that thrives within the local ecosystem. Thus, Sunset Town was born.

Here, architects have reimagined that classical spirit through a meticulous “tropicalisation” of every detail. Unlike the original Mediterranean style, crafted to welcome cool temperate breezes through expansive doors, the windows here are gracefully scaled down to soften the tropical sun. Walls are thickened and bathed in radiant hues to reflect the heat, while sweeping roofs and wide verandas are extended to cast cooling shadows and invite the natural sea breeze.

The master plan of Sunset Town masterfully plays with this cascading topography, carving out sea-facing piazzas and expanding canopies for natural shade. This poetic recalibration of scale and material breathes profound new meaning into familiar silhouettes.

Through this thoughtful “localisation” process, European icons take on an entirely new persona under the Phú Quốc sky. From the Roman Colosseum at the Sun World Hon Thom cable car station to the white, domed clusters of Santo Port tumbling gracefully towards the waves — these are no longer foreign imitations. They have seamlessly woven themselves into the very fabric of Phú Quốc’s tourism ecosystem.

As The New York Times once famously quipped: if you want to take a cable car to the Colosseum, you have to go to… Phú Quốc.

When architecture is elevated by endless festivity

Phú Quốc’s architectural allure does not merely stop at honouring the past; it actively creates “contemporary heritage” that cements the “Pearl Island”’s name on the map. A shining example is the Kiss Bridge, envisioned by architect Marco Casamont — a profound piece of humanistic art where mankind and Phú Quốc’s natural beauty become one.

Meanwhile, the Sun Signature Gallery, crafted by “design wizard” Bill Bensley, sweeps visitors into the bold, expressive realm of Mid-Century Modernism. These are the fresh “layers” of symbolism Keith Dinnie spoke of, propelling Phú Quốc into a multi-tiered, cosmopolitan destination.

Building upon these symbolic layers, the architectural landscape blossoms into a full-fledged ecosystem of experiences. Wandering down European-infused promenades, one finds diversity not just in the brick and mortar but in the vibrant cultural flow of global wanderers. Halal eateries, European bistros, and the refined culinary arts of Japan and Korea sit harmoniously alongside spectacular multimedia shows such as Kiss of the Sea and Symphony of the Sea. Together, they orchestrate a seamless symphony of gastronomy, entertainment and culture.

The “rendezvous” of European icons on the tropical shores of Phú Quốc is far more than a visual homage; it is a profound, ongoing dialogue between cultures. And this is the path Phú Quốc has chosen — to integrate, to captivate and to truly emerge as a “global city”.