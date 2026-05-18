SenTia School joins Taylor’s Education Group to expand bilingual education in Việt Nam

The collaboration aligns with TEG’s strategy to support high-quality, future-focused education ecosystems across Asia. For SenTia, the partnership reinforces its core philosophy of Happy Growing and “Vietnamese Identity, International Quality”. The bilingual curriculum remains the foundation of the school’s learning model, now supported by TEG’s educational expertise, teacher development platforms and targeted investment in programmes and facilities.

British University Vietnam (BUV) plays a central role in this integration. As the first and only university in Việt Nam to receive QAA university-wide accreditation, BUV will contribute its academic expertise to enhance both the Vietnamese national curriculum and SenTia’s Oxford International Programme. This structured support strengthens SenTia’s dual commitment to maintaining strong Vietnamese foundations while providing students with credible, globally aligned pathways.

The partnership also expands access to the broader Taylor’s education network across Malaysia, Singapore and Việt Nam. SenTia students will gain exposure to student mobility programmes, leadership development initiatives and collaborative learning experiences across the region. Teachers will benefit from expanded professional development opportunities, deeper academic benchmarking and shared best-practice systems.

Students from the Taylor’s network of schools are prepared for progression to universities around the world. For SenTia students, this will include Vietnamese universities, alongside clear progression routes to Taylor’s University, BUV and BUV’s network of British and other international university partners. SenTia’s 4C philosophy — Care, Curiosity, Challenge and Character — continues to guide its educational approach throughout this growth.

Karl Engkvist, President of Taylor’s Education Pte Ltd, shared: “At Taylor’s, our goal is to create learning environments where students feel supported and encouraged to do their best. With SenTia joining the Group alongside British University Vietnam (BUV), we are strengthening an integrated K–12-to-university pathway that helps Vietnamese students progress confidently from local roots to global opportunities. We look forward to working closely with SenTia to build on its strong foundations and continue preparing students effectively for the next stages of their education.”

Trần Nhật Minh, Founder of SenTia School, said: “This partnership marks an important milestone in SenTia’s development. Our dedication to Vietnamese values and the national curriculum remains unchanged. With the support of Taylor’s and BUV, we can expand the academic and developmental pathways available to our students while keeping their Vietnamese identity at the centre of their educational journey.”

Professor Raymond Gordon, Vice Chancellor and President of BUV, added: “We are pleased to collaborate with SenTia in extending internationally recognised learning opportunities while respecting Việt Nam’s educational priorities. Together, we aim to support young people who are proudly Vietnamese, globally capable and equipped to contribute meaningfully to the country’s future.”

About Taylor’s Education Group (TEG)

Taylor’s Education Group is one of the most prestigious names in private education in Southeast Asia, with a legacy of more than 50 years in delivering high-quality K–12 and tertiary education. Institutions under the Taylor’s umbrella include Taylor’s University, Taylor’s College, Australian International School Malaysia, Garden International School, Nexus International Schools, Taylor’s International Schools and British University Vietnam. Most recently, Taylor’s expanded its portfolio with Lexel International School, a new model of affordable, high-quality international education.

Taylor’s is committed to providing innovative, world-class education that equips students with the knowledge, skills and values necessary for success in an ever-evolving global landscape.

About SenTia School

SenTia School combines the Vietnamese national curriculum with the Oxford International Curriculum through its bilingual programme. Guided by its philosophy of “Happy Growing”, its 4Cs values and its deep commitment to Vietnamese identity, SenTia prepares students to thrive as global citizens while remaining rooted in Vietnamese traditions.

About British University Vietnam (BUV)

BUV is the first university in Việt Nam to earn a five-star QS rating for six consecutive years and the first in ASEAN to achieve global accreditation from the UK’s Quality Assurance Agency (QAA). One hundred per cent of graduates either secure employment or continue to higher education within three months of graduation./.