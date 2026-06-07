Việt Nam, Thailand political parties seek closer ties

HÀ NỘI — Politburo member, Secretary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam (CPV) Central Committee and head of the committee’s Commission for Internal Affairs Lê Minh Trí received Isra Sunthornvut, deputy leader of Thailand’s Democrat Party, in Hà Nội on Sunday.

Isra Sunthornvut is leading a Democrat Party delegation on a working visit to Việt Nam and to attend the seminar “The role of Southeast Asian political parties in building the ASEAN Community” held within the framework of the third ASEAN Future Forum.

At the reception, Trí warmly welcomed the delegation and highly appreciated its participation in the seminar, describing it as a meaningful contribution to strengthening regional cooperation and promoting peace, stability and sustainable development in ASEAN.

The Vietnamese official highlighted the country's major achievements after 40 years of the Đổi mới (Renewal) process, as well as key development orientations and goals adopted at the CPV's 14th National Congress to usher the nation into a new era of development. He noted that Việt Nam is focusing on institutional reform, building a socialist rule-of-law state, improving the quality of human resources, and advancing science, technology, innovation and digital transformation.

Introducing the functions and responsibilities of the Commission for Internal Affairs as the Party’s strategic advisory body on internal affairs, rule-of-law state building and judicial reform, Trí stressed the importance of Party building and rectification, prevention and control of corruption, wastefulness and misconduct, and judicial reform in establishing transparent, effective governance centred on the people and based on the rule of law.

Regarding Việt Nam’s foreign policy, he underscored the significance of the keynote address delivered by General Secretary of the CPV Central Committee and State President Tô Lâm at the recent Shangri-La Dialogue, saying it reflected Việt Nam’s perspectives, vision and approach to regional and international issues.

For his part, Isra Sunthornvut thanked the Communist Party of Việt Nam and Trí personally for the warm reception, while praising Việt Nam’s initiative to organise the seminar of Southeast Asian political parties. He described the event as a practical and important forum for enhancing solidarity among political parties in the region, promoting mutual understanding and strengthening ASEAN’s collective role and voice in addressing common challenges.

The Thai official also expressed admiration for Việt Nam’s development achievements, strategic orientations and future goals, affirming that the Democrat Party always attaches importance to its friendship and cooperation with the CPV as well as the Việt Nam–Thailand Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

Discussing bilateral relations, Trí stressed that Việt Nam–Thailand ties are currently at their strongest since the establishment of diplomatic relations 50 years ago, particularly following the recent official visit to Thailand by Party General Secretary and State President Tô Lâm.

He welcomed the progress achieved in bilateral cooperation and within ASEAN, and proposed that the two parties intensify delegation exchanges and regular dialogue mechanisms to strengthen political trust.

He also suggested expanding exchanges of experience in building the rule-of-law state, institutional reform, judicial reform, improving national governance and combating corruption, while promoting cooperation among strategic research institutions, scholars, experts, youth and women's organisations of the two countries. He further called for continued close coordination at multilateral forums, especially within ASEAN.

Isra Sunthornvut affirmed that the Thai Democrat Party stands ready to enhance exchanges and share experience in areas of mutual interest, while continuing to actively participate in regional political party dialogue initiatives promoted by Việt Nam.

The two sides agreed to further strengthen relations between the Communist Party of Việt Nam and the Democrat Party of Thailand, contributing to the consolidation of the Việt Nam–Thailand Comprehensive Strategic Partnership for the benefit of the two countries' people and for peace, stability and prosperity in the region. — VNA/VNS