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Home Politics & Law

9th National Congress of Vietnam Farmers’ Union convenes in Hà Nội

June 07, 2026 - 14:17
The congress has brought together 600 official delegates representing more than 10 million members and farmers nationwide.
The 9th National Congress of the Vietnam Farmers’ Union (VNFU) for the 2026–2031 term convened its first working session on June 7. VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI – The 9th National Congress of the Vietnam Farmers’ Union (VNFU) for the 2026–2031 term is being held at the National Convention Centre in Hà Nội on June 7–8.

The congress has brought together 600 official delegates representing more than 10 million members and farmers nationwide.

Delegates laid wreaths and paid tribute to President Hồ Chí Minh at his mausoleum, and commemorated war heroes and martyrs at the monument on Bắc Sơn Street in Hà Nội on the morning of June 7.

Later in the morning, the congress convened its first working session, during which delegates elected the Presidium, the Secretariat, and the Delegate Eligibility Verification Committee. They also approved the congress agenda and working regulations, heard reports on delegate eligibility verification, reviewed a draft report on the performance of the 8th VBFU Central Committee, and considered proposals to amend and supplement the union’s charter. The establishment of centres for discussions and guidelines for discussions were also announced before delegates moved to thematic discussion sessions.

In the afternoon, delegates are scheduled to hear a report summarising and addressing opinions on the revised charter, discuss and adopt the amended charter, approve election regulations, and elect the 9th VNFU Central Committee. The election results will be announced before the first meeting of the newly elected committee.

The congress is set to hold its official opening session on June 8, with the attendance of Party and State leaders, who are expected to deliver keynote addresses. Delegates will also hear reports on the outcomes of the first working day, a summary of the implementation of the resolution adopted at the eighth congress, and presentations from representatives.

In the afternoon, the congress will review reports consolidating and responding to opinions on congress documents and hear the results of the first meeting of the 9th VNFU Central Committee. The newly elected committee will make its debut and officially assume its duties. Delegates will vote on major targets for the 2026–2031 tenure and adopt the congress resolution before the closing session.

The congress takes place as the country enters a new era of development and the entire political system is actively implementing the Resolution of the 14th National Party Congress alongside strategic resolutions on socio-economic development.

As a major political event for the Vietnamese farming class under the Party’s leadership, the congress is held under the motto “Solidarity – Democracy – Breakthrough – Cooperation – Development”. It aims to build a strong VNFU, promote farmers’ role as the main actors and the centre of agricultural development, the rural economy, and new-style rural area development, and inspire aspirations for a prosperous, strong, civilised, and happy country in the new era. VNA/VNS

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