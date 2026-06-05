ASEAN Future Forum 2026 to advance ASEAN Community-building process

HÀ NỘI — The ASEAN Future Forum 2026 (AFF 2026), scheduled to take place in Hà Nội from June 9-10, is expected to generate fresh perspectives, initiatives and policy recommendations for the ASEAN Community-building process, according to Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Nguyễn Mạnh Cường.

Speaking to the press ahead of the event, Cường said Việt Nam hopes the forum will continue to demonstrate its role as an active and responsible member of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), contributing to regional affairs and advancing the Party's and the State’s foreign policy and international integration strategy.

Under the theme “Shaping Our Future Together: Peace, Prosperity and People-Centred,” AFF 2026 reflects ASEAN’s key priorities. Peace remains a prerequisite for development, prosperity is a shared goal of all member states, and placing people at the centre embodies the spirit of the ASEAN Community.

The deputy minister stressed that the future of the region cannot be shaped without the participation of its people, who are both contributors to and beneficiaries of regional cooperation. Accordingly, this year’s edition is designed as an open platform bringing together leaders, scholars, businesses, youth representatives, social organisations, political parties and local authorities.

Referring to Party General Secretary and President Tô Lâm’s keynote address at the Shangri-La Dialogue 2026, Cường noted that the Vietnamese top leader highlighted the need for an open, inclusive and ASEAN-centred regional architecture. He also underscored that ASEAN's centrality must be reinforced through unity, strategic autonomy and the bloc’s ability to shape a common agenda.

According to Cường, AFF 2026 serves as a continuation of that vision by providing a platform for ASEAN and its partners to discuss ways to maintain the bloc’s central role amid an increasingly complex strategic environment, ensuring that new initiatives and mechanisms complement rather than weaken ASEAN's centrality.

Resilience, one of the forum’s key themes, has become increasingly important in a world marked by uncertainties and rapid changes. However, resilience should not be equated with isolation or self-reliance alone, he said.

For ASEAN and its member states, genuine resilience can only be achieved through cooperation. A resilient ASEAN is one capable of turning connectivity into a source of collective strength.

This spirit is reflected in discussions on ASEAN solidarity, conflict prevention, artificial intelligence (AI) governance and energy security. Organisers aim to connect these issues more closely with people's daily lives through a human-centred approach to AI, efforts to narrow the digital divide, and the promotion of green transition and energy security that bring tangible benefits to communities.

On this occasion, four regional leaders – Lao Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone, Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet, Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, and Timor-Leste Prime Minister Kay Rala Xanana Gusmão – will pay official visits to Việt Nam.

This year’s forum will also feature two new initiatives: a dedicated discussion on cooperation among Southeast Asian political parties and the ASEAN Cities Leader Conference hosted by Hà Nội. Together with side events on the Mekong sub-region, youth engagement and AI governance, these activities are expected to broaden participation and strengthen the forum’s people-centred approach.

Initiated by Việt Nam and first announced at the ASEAN Summit in 2023, the forum has seen a number of its recommendations reflected in ASEAN Summit documents over the past two years, demonstrating its growing contribution to the bloc’s official processes. — VNA/VNS