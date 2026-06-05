PM of Thailand to pay official visit to Việt Nam

HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister of Thailand Anutin Charnvirakul is scheduled to pay an official visit to Việt Nam and attend the third ASEAN Future Forum from June 8 to 9.

The visit will be made at the invitation of Prime Minister of Việt Nam Lê Minh Hưng, according to the Vietnamese Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

According to Ministry of Foreign Affairs Spokesperson Phạm Thu Hằng, the Forum includes a variety of activities, with plenary sessions on topics such as self-reliance, conflict prevention, artificial intelligence, energy security, and development models.

There will also be side activities including: a roundtable discussion among Southeast Asian political parties, a conference of ASEAN city leaders, a roundtable discussion on the Mekong sub-region, a Southeast Asian youth roundtable, and a roundtable discussion on artificial intelligence governance. — VNA/VNS