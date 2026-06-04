Việt Nam reiterates support for freedom of navigation in East Sea

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam respects the freedom of navigation and overflight of all countries in the East Sea (internationally known as the South China Sea) in accordance with international law, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Thursday.

Foreign ministry's spokeswoman Phạm Thu Hằng also reaffirmed Việt Nam's sovereignty over the island chain, in response to questions for reaction about recent statements by China and the Netherlands concerning the activities of a Dutch naval vessel – HNLMS De Ruyter – near the Hoàng Sa (Paracel) archipelago.

"As repeatedly stated, Việt Nam has sufficient historical evidence and legal basis to affirm its sovereignty over the Hoàng Sa archipelago in accordance with international law. Việt Nam requests that other countries respect this fact," she said.

The spokeswoman added that, as a party to the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) and a coastal state in the East Sea, Việt Nam consistently respects the freedom of navigation and overflight enjoyed by all nations in the region in line with international law, particularly UNCLOS.

HNLMS De Ruyter paid a visit to Việt Nam's northern city of Hải Phòng from May 29 to June 1, with the aim of boosting naval cooperation between the two countries, as part of the Royal Netherlands Navy’s five-month Pacific Archer deployment mission.

Thailand–Cambodia dispute

At the same press briefing, Hằng welcomed efforts by Cambodia and Thailand to resolve maritime disputes in the Gulf of Thailand through peaceful means.

Responding to questions about Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet's announcement that Phnom Penh had notified Thailand and the United Nations Secretary-General of its intention to initiate compulsory conciliation procedures related to a maritime dispute between the two countries, she said Việt Nam supported peaceful settlement mechanisms.

"Việt Nam welcomes the settlement of disputes and differences through peaceful measures in accordance with UNCLOS, the United Nations Charter and the Treaty of Amity and Cooperation in Southeast Asia, contributing positively to the maintenance of peace and stability in the region," she said.

Vietnamese trainees' deaths

The spokeswoman also provided an update on efforts to assist the families of two Vietnamese technical trainees who died in Japan.

According to Hằng, the Vietnamese Consulate General in Osaka contacted local authorities, the sending company and the receiving labour union immediately after learning of the incident.

Preliminary investigations by Japanese police found that the two Vietnamese nationals were discovered unconscious while working at a pipeline construction site in Kusatsu City, Shiga Prefecture. They were taken to hospital but were later pronounced dead.

The consulate is working with Japanese authorities to determine the cause of the accident while carrying out citizen protection measures, including contacting and supporting the victims' families and assisting with funeral procedures.

"We would like to extend our deepest condolences to the families of the two victims," Hằng said. — VNS