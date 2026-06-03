Timor-Leste Prime Minister to visit Việt Nam, attend 3rd ASEAN Future Forum

Eclipse brings cải lương into the international spotlight
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|Vietnamese Prime Minister Lê Minh Hưng (right) and Timor-Leste Prime Minister Kay Rala Xanana Gusmão at their meeting on the sidelines of ASEAN Summit in Cebu, the Philippines, in May. — VNA/VNS Photo
HÀ NỘI — Timor-Leste Prime Minister Kay Rala Xanana Gusmão will pay an official visit to Việt Nam and attend the 3rd ASAN Future Forum from June 7–10.
The trip will be made at the invitation of Vietnamese Prime Minister Lê Minh Hưng, according to an announcement released by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. — VNS