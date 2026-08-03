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Home Politics & Law

President of Thailand’s National Assembly to pay official visit to Việt Nam

August 03, 2026 - 21:22
President of the National Assembly and Speaker of the House of Representatives of Thailand Sophon Zaram will pay an official visit to Việt Nam from August 5 – 7, at the invitation of Chairman of the National Assembly Trần Thanh Mẫn.
President of the National Assembly and Speaker of the House of Representatives of Thailand Sophon Zaram. Photo Bangkok Post

HÀ NỘI — President of the National Assembly and Speaker of the House of Representatives of Thailand Sophon Zaram will pay an official visit to Việt Nam from August 5 – 7.

The visit will be made at the invitation of Chairman of the National Assembly Trần Thanh Mẫn, according to the Vietnamese Ministry of Foreign Affairs. — VNA/VNS

 

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