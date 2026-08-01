33rd Diplomatic Conference: Top leader's broad directions provide fresh impetus for new stage of development

HÀ NỘI — The comprehensive and insightful directions laid out by Party General Secretary and State President Tô Lâm at the opening of the 33rd Diplomatic Conference on August 1 have provided important orientations and identifying key issues for discussion during the conference to formulate concrete action plans for Việt Nam's foreign affairs in the coming period, remarked Vietnamese Ambassador to the US Nguyễn Quốc Dũng.

Assessing the six groups of tasks outlined by the top leader, he said they were comprehensive, highly relevant and well aligned with the functions and responsibilities of the diplomatic sector in the country's new stage of development.

"We regard these directions as the guiding principles for the conference. Our immediate priority is to thoroughly discuss the requirements and proposals put forward so that the directions can be fully understood and swiftly translated into practical action," he said.

According to the ambassador, the top leader's remarks not only identified strategic priorities but also required the entire diplomatic sector to discuss concrete solutions and develop detailed roadmaps for implementation.

To effectively carry out these directions, Dung said the sector's first and most fundamental step is to further improve awareness and professional capacity across all spheres. Diplomats must gain a deep understanding of the Party's and the State's directions, fully grasp the country's development requirements in the current context, and stay abreast of new demands arising from the rapidly changing international environment.

This, he said, would enable the sector to clearly assess Việt Nam's position and accurately identify its strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and challenges to make the best use of favourable conditions, and proactively devise solutions to overcome difficulties.

Addressing these challenges requires not only self-reliance and proactiveness but also close coordination with the Party, the State, the Government and relevant ministries and sectors to generate collective strength, he noted.

Regarding the role of Việt Nam's overseas representative missions, the ambassador said their regular and central task is to connect with and support the overseas Vietnamese communities. However, he stressed that foreign affairs should go beyond providing support and focus on fully tapping the tremendous potential of overseas Vietnamese, whose growing resources and expertise have become increasingly important to the country's development.

Fully embracing the guidance of Party General Secretary and State President Tô Lâm, Việt Nam's representative missions abroad should continue to make greater efforts, proactively renew their thinking and working methods, and adopt more flexible approaches suited to evolving circumstances.

This will help meet Việt Nam's requirements for international integration and development in the new context while responding to the aspirations of people at home and overseas Vietnamese communities alike, he stated. — VNA/VNS